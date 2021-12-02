Petromin Launches Electromin, marks regional milestones for EVs
Automotive giants reveal landmark plans for the launch of Electromin, a technology lead e-mobility solution in KSARIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petromin Corporation and Electromin, a technology led EV solutions provider, unveiled plans to provide infrastructure solution, software, and consultancy for e-mobility for customers across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, in Riyadh on 24th November.
Speaking at the event was the CEO of the Petromin Corporation, Mr. Kalyana Sivagnanam, joined by the Commercial Director of Electromin Graham Tunks, as well as Electromin’s Director of Energy and EV Infrastructure Tony Mazzone.
Hailing the landmark launch, Kalyana Sivagnanam, CEO, Petromin Corporation said, “Petromin Corporation is the leading automotive and lubricants company in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Our subsidiary, Electromin, are one of the world’s prominent technologies led EV solutions provider. With this announcement, we are providing a turnkey solution for all E-mobility needs across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.
“This launch is a statement of intent of Electromin’s future ambitions. We are constantly looking for the next area of advancement. This constant quest to serve the needs of our customers in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has now led to the introduction of e-mobility solutions which is on track with the current and future trends of the automotive industry.”
The project is set to be fully rolled-out by 2030 in Saudi Arabia. Proposed price points will be determined by Electromin after evaluating electricity and fuel costs at a local and national level. The potential for further opportunities and investments in the EV sector is also being explored.
With the growing transition to EVs internationally and in the GCC, Electromin has identified this significant trend early in the Kingdom as vehicle original equipment manufacturers (OEMS) migrate from standard international combustion engine (ICE) vehicles towards EV. Petromin’s shift towards this platform has also been influenced by various sustainability programs.
Since the launch of Vision 2030 in 2016, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has taken tremendous steps to scale its climate action and environmental protection plans. The Saudi Green Initiative highlights the country’s unified efforts for sustainability, increasing awareness on clean energy, offsetting the impact of fossil fuels, and combatting climate change. The KSA has launched a comprehensive national development strategy to support the diversification of energy resources.
The announcement is a stated ambition towards ensuring a seamless transition for EV technology across the Kingdom and resonates with the principles of the Saudi Green Initiative as well as the Kingdom’s plans to reach net zero on carbon emissions by 2060.
