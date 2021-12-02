H1N1 Vaccines Market 2021: Industry Insights By Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

The global H1N1 vaccine market report provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the market based on its segments including type, end use and region.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- H1N1 represents a subtype of the Influenza A virus that has caused numerous outbreaks throughout history, including the 2009 swine flu pandemic, the 1977 Russian flu pandemic, the 1918 flu pandemic, etc. This infectious disease is characterized by a persistent cough, body ache, high fever, red and watery eyes, headache, etc. H1N1 causes upper and lower respiratory tract infections in the host and can also have a detrimental effect on several existing chronic ailments, such as pneumonia, bronchitis, Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), etc. H1N1 vaccines are comprised of either an inactivated or weakened influenza virus. They are preventive measures taken through intranasal and intradermal procedures to offer active immunization against the virus.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience and overall performance of businesses.

Global H1N1 Vaccines Industry Trends and Drivers:

The escalating incidences of H1N1 infections and the declining immunity of the general population against the virus are among the key factors driving the H1N1 vaccines market. Besides this, the expanding geriatric population, who are more susceptible to developing respiratory tract diseases and immunodeficiency disorders, is further catalyzing the market growth.

Moreover, the elevating levels of investments in research and development (R&D) activities in immunology and vaccine technologies are augmenting the global market. In addition to this, the emerging trend of various countries, including Australia, the US, the UK, etc., adding H1N1 vaccines under their National Immunization Programs (NIPs) is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, numerous technological innovations in vaccine manufacturing, such as the utilization of high-throughput approaches like whole-genome next-generation sequencing to develop universally acceptable vaccine variants, are expected to bolster the H1N1 vaccines market in the coming years.

Global H1N1 Vaccines Market Segmentation:

Type

End use

Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the global H1N1 vaccines industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

