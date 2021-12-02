Ramzi Najjar - Award-winning Bestselling Author

Two books that will change your life "The YOU beyond you" and the "Ultimate Human Secrets"

NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We always experience life through our subjective perceptions, built-up beliefs, and what we have been taught or told by others and seldomly stop to meditate on the reality surrounding us.

Most of our beliefs and perceptions today are nothing but a collection of misleading ideas due to our lives’ many blockages. That hinders to a great extent our understanding of our reality.

This enlightened guide offers the reader a method to dissolve all that we have acquired as bad habits, beliefs, and energies, which have been gathered through experiences and passive knowledge and unlocks a new dimension of reality based on its actual mechanics and mode of action and based on concepts, principles, and givens never heard of before.

“The YOU beyond you” contains the real secrets of life and how they operate within us and our environment. This process that occurs right before our eyes mostly goes unseen due to the many obstructions in our lives.

A must-read of at least once in a lifetime for everyone who is willing to experience the real dimension of existence and go beyond the limited norms. The book contains the tip of the iceberg of life’s nature, which one can use as a platform to unveil his full knowledge and his true potentials.

No matter who we are or our life goal, our bad habits, and unhealthy beliefs are the only reasons that trouble us in becoming the best versions of ourselves.

In this book, you will embark on thorough research on how these bad habits and chaotic knowledge gathered through our lives get embedded in our life system and create a negative framework for our lives. You will also be set on an attitude that lets you consciously and unconsciously break free from these limitations and experience the proper path where everything prospers.

A guide for readers of all ages, helping them to rise to the level of their life goals. Written with the sole purpose of assisting the reader to understand how mind, body, and soul work within our environment and how these age-old beliefs and perceptions which we accumulated can be turned around, dissolved, or turned into a directed drive to flourish.

If you’re ready to face the real secrets of life, overcome obstacles in your way of thinking and step out of your comfort zone to grow and succeed, then this book is for you.

Inspired by biological and psychological theories, ideas, and true-life experiences, this comprehensive guide provides you with an extraordinary life approach to reach new heights. The book will truly transform your life. Expose your true potential when predispositions do not blind you with this multi-award-winning book.