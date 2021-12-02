Ultrasound Devices Market Players Integrate Artificial Intelligence To Speedup Workflow

Ultrasound Devices Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

The Business Research Company’s Ultrasound Devices Market – Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ultrasound machine manufacturers are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI), offering advantages such as speeding workflows by automating time-consuming activities and picking up the ideal image. Moreover, companies manufacturing ultrasound machines are streamlining their workflow process to become more productive by increasing patient throughput without compromising on quality, and are offering features such as faster processing times, reduced dropdown menus and keystrokes, and automation of measurements.

Market-trend-based strategies for the ultrasound devices market include integrating artificial intelligence (AI) to speedup workflows and automate the process during interventional procedures, bringing new levels of accessibility; investing in advance technologies to sustain intense competition in the market; enhancing workflow to improve devices’ operational efficiency and also to capitalize on the growing demand for this equipment; and developing IoT enabled solutions in ultrasound machines to carry out operations without having to bring a heavy ultrasonic device and connecting to more than one location, and taking technology to the patient.

The global ultrasound devices market is expected to grow from $9.69 billion in 2019 to $11.65 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.7%.

Continually increasing incidences of chronic diseases are expected to lead to an increase in the number of patients who will require advanced diagnostic and treatment options. Advances in precise detection and diagnosis of diseases will also help contain the costs of treating chronic conditions. The earlier diagnosis for patients using ultrasound devices also helps reducing the overall healthcare expenditure. An expected increase in the number of patients with chronic diseases will drive the use of ultrasound devices and fuel the growth of the market.

Major players covered in the global ultrasound devices industry are General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens Healthineers AG, Canon Inc., Hitachi, Ltd.

The ultrasound devices market consists of the sales of ultrasound devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that manufacture ultrasound devices for use in the healthcare industry.

The ultrasound devices market is segmented into stationary ultrasound devices, mobile ultrasound devices, handheld ultrasound devices, cardiovascular, obstetric/gynecological, gastro, musculoskeletal, point of care.

Ultrasound Devices Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2023 provides ultrasound devices market overview, forecast ultrasound devices market size and growth for the whole market, ultrasound devices global market segments, and geographies, ultrasound devices global market trends, ultrasound devices market drivers, restraints, leading competitors' revenues, profiles, and market shares.

