Mobile TV Market: Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast By 2021-2026

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled Mobile TV Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.’ the global mobile TV market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of 10.2% during 2021-2026.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report

The escalating demand for movies, premium sports, and entertainment content through Video on Demand (VoD) platforms is one of the key factors driving the mobile TV market. Besides this, the introduction of 5G broadcast services, which offer users high data speed and attractive media consumption facilities, is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the expanding utilization of smart devices and the accelerating internet penetration across countries are acting as growth-inducing factors. Apart from this, the increasing adoption of free-to-air services is also augmenting the global market. Furthermore, the rising consumer expenditures on leisure and entertainment activities, coupled with the easy access and low installation costs of these services, are projected to fuel the mobile TV market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

• Asianet Satellite

• AT&T Inc.

• Bell Canada (BCE Inc.)

• Bharti Airtel Limited

• Charter Communications Inc.

• Comcast Corporation

• Consolidated Communications

• Cox Communications Inc.

• MobiTV Inc.

• SPB TV AG

• Tata Sky Ltd. (TOF)

• United States Cellular

• Telephone and Data Systems

• Verizon Communications Inc., etc.

Breakup by Content Type:

• Video-on-Demand

• Online Video

• Live Streaming

Breakup by Technology:

• IPTV

• OTT

• Satellite

• Others

Breakup by Service Type:

• Free-to-Air Service

• Pay TV Services

Breakup by Application:

• Commercial

• Personal

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Others)

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2015-2020)

• Market Outlook (2021-2026)

• Market Trends

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

• Value Chain Analysis

• Structure of the Global Market

• Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

