Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market Present Opportunities by Growing Infrastructure Development to 2027

Construction & Demolition Waste Recycling Market by Source, Service, and Material: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027

The global construction & demolition waste recycling market size accounted for $126.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $149.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027.

The global construction & demolition waste recycling market size accounted for $126.9 billion in 2019, and is expected to reach $149.2 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 2.7% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, Europe dominated the global construction & demolition waste recycling market, in terms of revenue, accounting for around 36.8% share of the global construction & demolition waste recycling industry, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific.

Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market Competitive Analysis:

Leading market players in global Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market include:

Clean Harbors, Inc., Daiseki Co., Ltd., FCC Environment, Progressive Waste Solutions Ltd., Remondis Se & Co. Kg, Renewi plc, Republic Services, Inc., Veolia Environment, Waste Connection, and Waste Management Inc.

These players have implemented various strategies such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, new product launches, and collaborations to strengthen their position in the industry.

During lockdown, owing to COVID-19, the construction & demolition waste generation was hampered. The recycling facilities were also partially or completely closed due to the lockdown. This has affected the recycling of the waste material that was already in the facility and due to very limited construction activities during the lockdown, the waste generated at construction sites is also reduced. However, introduction of vaccines for COVID-19 and reopening of production facilities gradually are anticipated to lead to re-initiation of waste management companies and construction & demolition waste recycling industry at their full-scale capacities.

Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market Segmentation:

The report provides an in-depth segmentation of the global Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market. The major segments in the report are examined on the basis of product, type, end user, and regions. The report also involves the tables based on wide-ranging analysis of sales, revenue, growth rate, and revenue share of each for the historic period and the forecast period.

By Source:

Construction

Renovation

Demolition

By Service:

Collection

Disposal

Construction and Demolition Waste Recycling Market Regional Analysis:

Region wise, the construction & demolition waste recycling market analysis is conducted across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific) and LAMEA (Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa).

