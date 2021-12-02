Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market worth USD 9.79 billion by 2031 | Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Industry to grow at a CAGR of 8.6% by 2021 to 2031, Says Growth Plus Reports

/EIN News/ -- Pune, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest trending report published by growth plus reports Titled “ Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market – Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2031” The Global Autoimmune Disease Diagnosis Market is expected to clock US$ ~9.79 billion by 2031 owing to the rising incidence of autoimmune diseases and growing public awareness about autoimmune diseases and their diagnosis.

Growth Engines

The rising prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, lupus, Crohn’s disease, and multiple sclerosis, among others is one of the key factors driving the growth of the autoimmune disease diagnosis market.

Moreover, the increasing geriatric population, rise in healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of product launches are some of the other factors fueling the autoimmune disease diagnostics market growth.

Furthermore, the growing awareness about autoimmune diseases and the need for diagnosis are boosting the market growth.

The global autoimmune disease diagnosis market has been analyzed from four perspectives: Product, Type, Test Type, and Region.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the market has been segmented into localized autoimmune disease diagnostics and systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics. Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics segment is further bifurcated into type 1 diabetes, multiple sclerosis, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, Hashimoto's thyroiditis, and others (such as Addison’s disease, grave’s disease, myasthenia gravis, etc.). Similarly, systemic autoimmune disease diagnostics is categorized into rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE), and others (scleroderma, sjögren’s syndrome, antiphospholipid antibody syndromes, etc.). Localized autoimmune disease diagnostics dominated the autoimmune disease diagnosis market in terms of revenue in 2020. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the rising incidence of localized autoimmune diseases such as type 1 diabetes, and multiple sclerosis; and growing patient awareness for getting tested for these diseases.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Regionally, the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America dominated the market for autoimmune disease diagnosis holding the largest market share in 2020. The rising incidence of autoimmune diseases and conduct of greater number of tests are fueling the demand for diagnostic products for autoimmune diseases in the region. According to the National Institutes of Health, around 23.5 million Americans i.e., more than 7% of the population suffer from an autoimmune disease. Moreover, factors such as greater awareness regarding the diseases and the available tests; and high healthcare expenditure are anticipated to boost the market growth during the projected period.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent players operating in the global autoimmune disease diagnosis market include

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Siemens Healthcare Private Limited

Abbott

Trinity Biotech Plc

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Beckman Coulter, Inc

bioMérieux SA

Euroimmun Medizinische Labordiagnostika AG (a PerkinElmer company)

Inova Diagnostics

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 to 2031 CAGR 8.6% 2031 Market Value USD 9.79 billion Base Year 2020 Historical Data 2018 and 2019 Number of pages 100 - 120 Segment Covered Product, Type, Test type,

