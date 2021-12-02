Pyrethroids Market Report 2021: Industry Share, Size, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, And Future Scope - IMARC Group

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Pyrethroids Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026.’ the global pyrethroids market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 4% during 2021-2026.

The escalating demand for home cleaning and hygiene products is one of the key factors driving the pyrethroids market. Apart from this, the rising product adoption in the agriculture sector as a cost-effective alternative to conventionally-used insecticides is further catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the emerging trend of replacing organophosphates, which are conventionally used on vegetables like carrots and lettuce, with these insecticides is also augmenting the global market. In line with this, the elevating requirement for agricultural or farming materials that are not toxic to mammals and birds is positively influencing the market growth. Furthermore, the increasing product utilization in cloth treatment and mosquito control across the residential and industrial sectors is anticipated to fuel the pyrethroids market over the forecasted period.

Competitive Landscape:

• BASF

• Bayer CropScience

• Corteva Agriscience

• Nufarm

• SinoHarvest Corporation

• Sumitomo Chemical

• Syngenta

• United Phosphorus

• Arysta Lifescience

• Cheminova

• FMC

• Monsanto

• Shanghai Mingdou Agrochemical

• Adama Agricultural Solutions Ltd, etc.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Product Type:

• Bifenthrin

• Deltamethrin

• Permethrin

• Cypermethrin

• Cyfluthrin

• Lambda-Cyhalothrin

• Others

Breakup by Crop Type:

• Cereals & Grains

• Oilseeds & Pulses

• Fruits & Vegetables

• Others

Breakup by Pest Type:

• Lepidoptera

• Sucking Pests

• Coleoptera

• Diptera

• Mites

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• Latin America

