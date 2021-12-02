Intelligent Lighting Control Market size & share prediction research report and forecast to 2020-2027

The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of smart homes along with decreasing average selling price (ASP) of LED bulbs and drivers

SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA , December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Intelligent Lighting Control Market is projected to reach USD 27.29 billion by 2027, according to a recent report by Emergen Research. Lighting phase sometimes consumes majority of the electricity during a business building and attracts substantial energy levels for a non-public residence. The ever-changing paradigm of lighting management trade to industry and adding voice management feature can be integrated to the coming products. To accelerate the rising trend of intelligent homes within the region is additionally supporting the expansion. The report also profiles established and emerging players of the market, covering the business overview, product portfolio, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. Intelligent Lighting Control Market Size – USD 7.51 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 17.5%, Market Trends –Growing consumer inclination towards energy efficient lighting solutions. The ever-changing paradigm of lighting management trade to industry and adding voice management feature can be integrated to the coming products. The world economy on a longer term is anticipated to consume a lot of energy resources within the longer run, particularly with the growing energy demand from the developing countries like India, China, and Japan report also studies business strategies and strategic alliances undertaken by companies to gain a robust footing in the market. Smart homes pose a measure to the fast expansion of the intelligent lighting controls market in residential application. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing number of smart homes along with decreasing average selling price (ASP) of LED bulbs and drivers. Study of current and emerging trends, restraints, drivers, opportunities, challenges, growth prospects, and risks of the global Intelligent Lighting Control market

The integration of physical security trade with intelligent lighting is likely to affect the growth of the industry positively. The advent of smart houses is the last word answer for the patron that brings varied blessings with reference to energy and value savings. The report discusses in detail the growth opportunities, challenges, market drivers and restraints, limitations, threats, and demands of the Intelligent Lighting Control market. Increasing number of smart homes in conjunction with customization edges and incessantly decreasing average terms (ASP) of light-emitting diode bulbs and drivers square measure a number of the factors driving the expansion of intelligent lighting management market. The report also offers estimations and predictions about the market segment and sub-segments exhibiting promising growth in the forecast timeline. Intelligent lighting controls witnessed important increase within the adoption rate for the usage in varied applications because of multitudinous blessings offered by the technology. The report also provides deeper insights into the technological advancements, industrial landscape, and emerging product and technological developments in the Intelligent Lighting Control market. It offers fruitful insights into the business sphere to help businesses capitalize on the lucrative growth opportunities.

Key participants include Lutron Electronics, General Electric Company, Honeywell International, Leviton Manufacturing, Cree, Acuity Brands, Enlighted, OSRAM Gmbh, LSI Industries and Hubbell

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented into the global Intelligent Lighting Control Market on the basis of product, applications, connectivity and region:

Applications Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Smart Cities

Automotive

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Others

Connectivity Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Wired

Wireless

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Sensors

Ballast and LED Drivers

Microcontrollers

Dimmers and Switch Actuators

Transmitters and Receivers

Market Taxonomy:

Chapter 1: Methodology & Scope

• Definition and forecast parameters

• Methodology and forecast parameters

• Data Sources

Chapter 2:

Executive Summary

• Business trends

• Regional trends

• Product trends

• End-use trends

Chapter 3:

Industry Insights

• Industry segmentation

• Industry landscape

• Vendor matrix

• Technological and innovation landscape

Chapter 4:

Regional Landscape

Chapter 5:

Company Profile

• Business Overview

• Financial Data

• Product Landscape

• Strategic Outlook

Key Objectives of the Report:

Analysis and estimation of the Intelligent Lighting Control market size and share for the projected period of 2020-2027

Extensive analysis of the key players of the market by SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to impart a clear understanding of the competitive landscape

Analysis of the growth prospects for the stakeholders and investors through the study of the promising segments

Strategic recommendations to the established players and new entrants to capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities

