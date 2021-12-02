Sports Mouthguard Market Projected to reach US$ 4,958.90 million by 2028 , Says The Insight Partners

Sports Mouthguard Market

Sports Mouthguard Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.8% to reach US$ 4,958.90 million from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest market research study on “Sports Mouthguard Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography,” The report highlights the market trends, drivers, and deterrents. Numerous sports-related oral injuries and high treatment expenses and technological advancements in mouthguards are among the key factors driving the market. However, the lack of consumer awareness regarding the importance of sports mouthguards is hindering market growth.

Strategic Insights

Report Coverage Details

Market Size Value in US$ 2,419.89 Million in 2021

Market Size Value by US$ 4,958.90 Million by 2028

Growth rate CAGR of 10.8% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021-2028

Base Year 2021

No. of Pages 145

No. Tables 57

No. of Charts & Figures 65

Historical data available Yes

Segments covered Product ; Distribution Channel , and Geography.

Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Get Sample PDF Copy of Sports Mouthguard Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00024108/

A mouthguard is an essential piece of sporting equipment that helps reduce the severity and frequency of injuries such as alveolar process fractures, including radicular and coronal fractures, and corpus fractures of the mandible, condyle, and gonial angles. Thermoplastic sports mouth protectors are becoming increasingly popular among athletes participating in both contact and non-contact sports. These protectors are used to protect athletes from injury in contact sports such as MMA, boxing, basketball, football, hockey, and baseball.

Numerous Sports-Related Oral Injuries and High Treatment Expenses Drive Sports Mouthguard Market Growth

According to the American Dental Assistants' Association, about 15 million Americans suffer from a sports-related dental injury every year. About 10% of players suffer from a sport-related dental or facial injury. According to Procter & Gamble, more than 5 million teeth are avulsed every year, many of them during athletic activities, resulting in an annual cost of about US$ 500 million for tooth replacement. Similarly, according to the Journal of the American Dental Association (JADA), sports-related dental injuries account for 13–39 % of all dental injuries, with 2–18% of maxillofacial injuries.

Technological Advancements in Mouthguards Contribute Significantly to Sports Mouthguard Market Growth

Mouthguards are produced by leading athletic equipment manufacturers. From the early to mid-twentieth century, mouthguards have been improved. Previously, it was hard for a wearer to speak while wearing a mouthguard, owing to its inadequate fit and size. However, smaller, more flexible, and durable guards allow an athlete to talk properly. There is also an option of a customized mouthguard, which is molded according to the individual's mouth size for a perfect fit.

Mouthguards with shock absorbers have been introduced, and they are used to protect from an impact made to the mouth, jaw, or head area, owing to sports activities. For instance, an NXTRND mouthguard acts as a shock absorber by dispersing the impact forces and increasing the spacing between the upper and lower teeth.

Mouthguard available with sensor technology. For instance, OPRO+ is fitted with PROTECHT's high precision sensor technology, which detects, transmits, and displays insightful information about every head impact a player receives in training or competitive matches to their medical professionals, coaches, and trainers.

COVID-19 Impacts on Sports Mouthguard Market

The COVID-19 outbreak has led to compulsory mobility restrictions and a ban on the organization of sports/group events in this region; these factors have impacted the sports industry in these countries. All these factors are expected to negatively impact the growth of the sports mouthguards market in this region in the coming quarters. The developed countries such as the US are major markets for the growth of the sports mouthguard market. The ongoing interruptions in the growth of the sports industry due to cancellations and postponement of various big sports events as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak are affecting the revenue of the key market players operating globally.

Download the Latest COVID-19 Analysis on Sports Mouthguard Market Growth Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/covid-analysis-sample/TIPRE00024108

Based on product, the global sports mouthguard market is segmented into stock mouthguard, boil and bite mouthguard, custom made mouthguard, and smart mouthguards. In 2020, the boil and bite mouthguard segment held the largest share of the market. However, the custom made mouthguard segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028. Boil and bite mouthguard provides superior protection against numerous orofacial injuries when compared to a standard mouthguard.

Sports Mouthguard Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The key players operating in the sports mouthguard market include Nike, Inc.; Makura Sport; Shock Doctor Inc.; AKERVALL TECHNOLOGIES INC.; MOGO SPORT; Brain Pad, Inc.; Gobsmacked sports mouthguards; Max Mouthguards; OPRO; Venum; and Decathlon. Companies are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies to sustain their position in the sports mouthguard market. In July 2019, OPRO established a collaboration with Sports & Wellbeing Analytics (SWA) in conjunction with the launch of OPRO+, their next-generation mouthguard equipped with cutting-edge technology known as the PROTECHT system, which analyzes and handles head impact data.

Order a Copy of Sports Mouthguard Market Size, Strategies and Forecasts 2021-2028 Research Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00024108/

Browse Related Reports and get Sample copy

Smart Apparel Market Forecast to 2028 - Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis - by Component (Hardware, Software); Connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, RFID); End User (Healthcare, Sport and Fitness, Industrial, Others) and Geography

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00008875/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10144

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Press Release: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/sports-mouthguard-market

More Research: https://daulatguru.com/author/theinsightpartners/