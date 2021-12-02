Soft Tissue Repair Market Hits US$ 13,646.70 million by 2028 Says, The Insight Partners

Soft Tissue Repair Market

Soft Tissue Repair Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.1% to reach US$ 13,646.70 million from 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners latest study on “Soft Tissue Repair Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product and Application,” The report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market.The growth of the soft tissue repair market is primarily attributed to the rising prevalence of sport injuries, increasing number of orthopedic procedures, and surge in geriatric population. However, the availability of alternatives for soft tissue repair and lack of awareness about soft tissue injuries hamper the market growth.

Suture, suture anchor, and interference screw are among the devices used for soft tissue fixation. Synthetic mesh, allograft, and xenograft are also used to replace the lost soft tissue in various parts of the body.

Market Insights

Playing sports benefits adolescents physiologically, psychologically, and socially. It helps improve health conditions, self-esteem, and social interactions, and decrease the risk of depression. However, sports practice is inevitably linked with the occurrence of injuries. In the US, alone, 3.5 million children under the age of 15 receive medical care every year for injuries caused during sports practice. In addition, the two-thirds of these injuries require care in emergency units. According to estimates by Stanford Children’s Health, in 2019, ~30 million children participated in sports and other recreational activities in the US. Also, ~3.5 million injuries are reported in the country each year, and ~75,000 children of age 14 and below are treated for these injuries. Further, ~23 million adolescents suffer sports injuries annually in Africa. Such high participation rate of children in sports, coupled with an increase in injuries, is creating demand for therapeutics solutions to treat sports-related injuries.

Sports such as basketball and football, involving contact and collision, are associated with a greater rate of sports injuries. This leads to severe injuries to joints, bones, tendons, and other soft tissues. Such injuries require emergency treatment or even surgical procedures. As per Spinal Cord, Inc., ~170,000 children with basketball-related injuries were treated in hospital emergency rooms. Thus, the rising prevalence of sports injuries is contributing to the soft tissue repair market growth.

COVID-19 Impacts on Soft Tissue Repair Market

COVID-19 first began in Wuhan (China) during December 2019 and since then it has spread at a fast pace across the globe. The US, India, Brazil, Russia, France, the UK, Turkey, Italy, and Spain are some of the worst affected countries in terms confirmed cases and reported deaths. The COVID-19 has been affecting economies and industries in various countries due to lockdowns, travel bans, and business shutdowns.

Based on product, the soft tissue repair market is bifurcated into fixed instruments and tissue mesh/patch. The tissue mesh/patch segment would account for a larger market share in 2021, and it is further expected to register a higher CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.

The soft tissue repair market, by application, is segmented into orthopedic repair, hernia repair, breast reconstruction, pelvic and vaginal prolapse repair, skin repair, dental repair, dural repair, and others. The orthopedic repair segment is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021. However, the breast reconstruction segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the market during 2021–2028.

Soft Tissue Repair Market Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

Smith & Nephew; DePuy Synthes; Arthrex, Inc.; Medtronic; Integra LifeSciences Corporation; Stryker Corporation; BD; Organogenesis Inc.; Allergan Plc.; W. L. Gore and Associates, Inc.; B. Braun Melsungen AG; DSM; Baxter International Inc.; and Cook Medical LLC are among the leading companies operating in the soft tissue repair market.

