Men’s Black Bomber Jacket Canada – Frank And Oak’s Reversible Bomber Launched

Canada's top sustainable clothing brand announces an updated range of bomber jackets and sustainable outerwear for men. Reversible, water-resistant and made from 100% recycled materials, the versatile Skyline reversible bomber is a modern, weather-ready outerwear garment. The winter outerwear range includes puffer jackets and parkas.

/EIN News/ --



Montréal, Canada, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frank And Oak’s latest update offers customers a water-resistant reversible quilted jacket that exclusively uses sustainable, recycled polyester fabrics for durability and versatility across the seasons.

More details can be found at https://ca.frankandoak.com/products/the-skyline-reversible-bomber-in-black-1410207-002?

The newest version of the Skyline reversible bomber from Frank And Oak is stylish as well as practical, with a smooth outer shell on one side, and diamond-patterned quilting on the other.

The Smart-Layer family of clothing from the brand was first introduced in 2019 and includes a range of modular layers designed to accommodate any weather. Through a clever snap system, each piece can be layered with others in the collection or worn individually. As a base layer, the Skyline jacket is comfortable as the first line of defence on cooler days, and also water-resistant. It can be attached beneath a top layer for additional warmth and protection from the elements.

Made using recycled polyester sourced from recycled plastic bottles, the jacket’s dense fabric is water-repellent on both of its reversible sides and insulated with featherless, cruelty-free Thermore® Ecodown® filling, which is also made from 100% recycled fibres. This innovative insulation is crafted to provide all the warmth of natural down, but is less bulky and provides better protection in extreme conditions and at temperatures as low as -10ºC—even when wet.

As previously announced, the Skyline reversible bomber has been designed with style in mind as much as practicality, and it looks just as good when worn both ways. With two welt front pockets and a large patch pocket on its quilted side, and lower seam pockets on its smooth side, wearers will find there’s no shortage of places to keep their devices safely stored. The jacket is finished with a smooth and shiny cire coating and includes recycled polyester NATULON® zip tape, ribbed cuffs, and collar for extra warmth. Fully machine washable, the jacket is available in black and sizes range from XS to XL.

With the latest announcement, Frank And Oak continue to invest in providing smart, durable, and eco-conscious clothing for all weathers and environments.

Interested parties can find out more about Frank And OAk’s sustainable outerwear collection for men by visiting https://www.frankandoak.com/collections/men-outerwear



Website: https://ca.frankandoak.com





Name: Anne Gael Plante Email: anne-gael.plante@frankandoak.com Organization: Frank And Oak Address: 702 St-Viateur E, Suite 702,, Montréal, QC H2T 1A8, Canada