DNBC Financial Group - Putting Customer Experience At The Heart Of Digital Banking
DNBC Financial Group specializes in providing money transfer services to businesses as well as individuals with the international gateway.
Whether you are an entrepreneur, a freelancer, running a large or small company, DNBCnet App will level up your business.”VANCOUVER, BRISTISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DNBC Financial Group is a digital banking company founded by Jimmy Lee in 2017. A Vietnamese-born entrepreneur and self-made millionaire. Lee built DNBC as a way to overhaul the international remittance process found within traditional banking systems With DNBC, Lee has made it faster and easier for businesses to transfer money, inspiring enterprises to go global and realize their full potential.
— Jimmy Lee
The company specializes in providing money transfer services to businesses as well as individuals with the international gateway. Initially, it operated mainly in the European market and has been rapidly expanded globally.
Customers are always at the forefront
One of the most frustrations users face when transferring money abroad or trading with foreign partners is the payment procedures and security. Many users are not familiar with international payment processes which usually causes them stress and time.
Understanding that, DNBC has been investing in creating the smoothest yet safest transfer experience for its users.
Versatility: Offering a wide range of services with tremendous capabilities, including SEPA and SWIFT, users can literally rely on DNBC as a one-stop service for all their banking needs.
Reliable: The operating principles of DNBC ensure that all users get the transparency they need to manage their finances without assumptions.
Dedication: 24/7 personalized customer care service by a team of relationship managers who always stay around to assist users every single step of the way from opening an account to executing transactions, walking them through hassles.
Speedy: DNBC has always prioritized speed in all processes as a way to meet the demand of users in today's fast-moving world.
DNBCnet - The financial super app
Digital technology today is only as good as the application it runs on. That is why DNBC has built the super app - DNBCnet that is capable of handling every transaction with just one touch. Everything from the design to service has been emphasized with the user in mind.
DNBCnet is fully available on various platforms. For eBanking purposes, you can view DNBCnet Internet Banking. With mobile, you can download DNBCnet on the App Store and DNBCnet on Google Play.
You can now manage accounts, make international transfers, and control digital payment cards right on your mobile phone.
DNBC is working on expanding new features which allow users to pay their bills, buy insurance, book hotels and make flight reservations while simultaneously managing their finances with one single touch.
“Whether you are an entrepreneur, a freelancer, running a large or small company, DNBCnet App will level up your business. It is like an all-in-one tool. International transactions are now as simple as daily shopping.” Founder & CEO Jimmy Lee said
DNBCnet mobile app allows you to make every transaction just in one single touch
The way to IPO in 2026
DNBC Financial Group is expanding its network beyond the EU such as the US, Canada, Hong Kong, UAE to conduct an IPO in 2026-2027 with an estimated valuation of 100 million U.S Dollars.
By laying the building blocks correctly, it provides an opportunity to meet the needs of millions. For many, it means making a leap from having no banking institution to one that can do it all. It's a tremendous way to facilitate convenient lifestyles with complex yet borderless transactions.
HUNG ANH LE
DNBC Financial LLC
+1 626-322-7182
jimmy@dnbcf.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other