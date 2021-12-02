Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) Arrives to Canada

Rick Simpson Oil in Canada

TORONTO, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Rick Simpson Official Website (www.BuyRickSimpsonOil.com), which is headquartered in California, is pleased to announce their lab tested, A-grade formula of Rick Simpson Oil (RSO) is now available to Canadian consumers. The authentic Rick Simpson Oil formula, once only available to U.S. patients, has finally made its way to Canada.

The latest research looks at cells related to lung, skin, breast, prostate, ovarian, colorectal, squamous cell skin, brain, Leukemia, and other cancers more closely. Researchers are trying to understand RSO’s potential ability to shrink tumors, and how it is able to prevent cancer cells from metastasizing. Other research studies how certain cannabinoids are better for certain types of cancer than others: https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/treatment/cam/hp/cannabis-pdq

According to the official website BuyRickSimpsonOil.com, the successful release of the newest formula in 2021 will also include all European Union(EU) nations: United Kingdom(U.K.), Ireland, France, Belgium, Germany, Switzerland, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Italy, Spain, Portugal, Greece, Ukraine, Poland, Romania, Albania, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Georgia, Hungary, Iceland, Kazakhstan, Kosovo, Kyrgyzstan, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Macedonia, Malta, Moldova, Netherlands, Romania, Russia, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Tajikistan, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Bulgaria. Other nations include: Australia, Canada, Israel, India, Pakistan, Korea, and Philippines.

The Rick Simpson Foundation first entered the American market in 2012, and was one of the first organizations to have gained support from university research centers across the globe.

For more information, visit: www.BuyRickSimpsonOil.com

