EraSmart Launches Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer

The printer enables users to quickly print logos and decals used in a wide variety of industries.

SHENZHEN, CHINA, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- EraSmart is pleased to announce the release of its Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer EraSmart, a subsidiary of Chuang Cheng Da Technology Co., is an innovative technology company dedicated to research and development via its experienced technical and sales teams. The company offers a number of utility model patents, boasting seven years of rich foreign trade experience. Currently, EraSmart is focusing on small flat-panel printers, which are selling rapidly in North America, Western Europe, Southeast Asia, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and more.In the company’s latest news, EraSmart has launched its brand-new Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer. The product is a self-developed printing film control system for clothes, pillows, hats, face masks, pants, and canvas products, helping to increase cost-savings while being easy to operate. With the printer, independent roll film support, roll film, and sheet film can be printed in six vivid colors. Additional features of the Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer include:• Open cover design, convenient for maintenance• Acrylic window, making it easy to check the printing status• Built-in vacuum absorption platform• White ink circulation system• Heating system• 1390 printhead• Temperature control• Film-rolling platform• Multi-function button• And much moreEraSmart’s Digital Inkjet Small Desktop A3 DTF Printer is ideal for use with the company’s DTF Oven and Heat Pressing Machine.For more information about EraSmart, or to order, please visit https://www.erasmart.com/erasmart-digital-inkjet-small-desktop-a3-dtf-printer-for-t-shirt-hoodies-hat-jeans-shoes/ About EraSmartEraSmart is a popular research and development technology brand, focusing on flat-panel printers. A subsidiary company of Shenzhen Chuang Cheng Da Technology Co., Ltd., its cooperative factory covers an area of 1,000 square meters, boasts professional technical and research development teams, and has more than 20 experienced production and technical workers.Shenzhen Chuang Cheng Da Technology Co., Ltd. has been insisting the company operates with a philosophy of producing high quality products, excellent service, and quality and professional management. The company is committed to serving small and medium-sized production enterprises, self-employed households, and individual entrepreneurs - providing them with intelligent, innovative, and efficient technology products.