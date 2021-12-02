Process Analyzer Market Worth $12,192.0 Million by 2030 | By Analysis Type, Analyzing Material State & End-user Industry

The major driving factor of the process analyzer market is rising demand for wastewater treatment.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The process analyzer market opportunities is majorly driven by rise in wastewater treatment facilities and automation in process industries. On the basis of analysis type, the online analysis segment dominated the in 2020. Moreover, on the basis of end-user industry, the chemical segment dominated the market. In addition, on the basis of region, Asia-Pacific dominated the market and is expected to continue this trend during the forecast period.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Process Analyzer Market by Analysis Type, Analyzing Material State, End-user Industry, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The process analyzer market size was valued at $7.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $12.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

The major driving factor of the process analyzer market is rising demand for wastewater treatment facilities to tackle the problem of water & wastewater generated by municipal as well as industrial waste. In addition, growth of pharmaceutical and chemical industries has led to rise in demand for process analyzers. Furthermore, adoption of automation in manufacturing industries has led to installation of process analyzers in production facilities.

However, lack of skilled professional makes it difficult to monitor and operate the process analyzing system. Attributed to this, errors in detection, monitoring, and sampling can occur. In addition, high-end sensors and analyzing software lead to increased cost of the process analyzers.

Competition analysis

The major players profiled in the process analyzer market include:

ABB Ltd.

AMETEK Process Instruments

Applied Analytics, Inc.

Endress+Hauser AG

Emerson Electric Co.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc.

Siemens AG

Suez

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Yokogawa Electric Corporation.

Key Market Segments

By Analysis Type

Online Analysis

Inline Analysis

Atline Analysis

By Analyzing Material State

Liquid

Gas

By End-user Industry

Oil & Gas

Pharmaceuticals

Water & Wastewater

Chemical

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

