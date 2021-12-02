Client Centricity Underpins Real Estate Agency's Awards Success
Brisbane's Hugo Alexander Property Group has made the finals in four categories in the REB Awards 2022.
Hugo Alexander Property Group's recognition for our excellent contribution to the real estate industry reinforces the strength of our service and dedication to connecting with our clients.”BRISBANE, QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hugo Alexander Property Group has been shortlisted for four categories in the REB Awards 2022 including - Industry Thought Leader - Rebecca Fuchs, Marketing Professional of the Year - Rebecca Fuchs, Property Manager for the Year - Corey Love and Sales Campaign of the Year- Adam Nobel.
The REB Awards is celebrating 10 years of awarding the industry’s finest professionals! The finalist list, which was announced on Tuesday, 30 November, features over 290 high-achieving professionals across 33 submission-based categories.
This prestigious awards ceremony is the benchmark for excellence, recognising the industry’s most distinguished agents and businesses across Australia, highlighting their outstanding achievements, expertise, skill and dedication within the industry.
For the past decade these awards have acknowledged the exceptional accomplishments of driven and enthusiastic professionals across all facets of the real estate industry and provided a platform for their achievements to be recognised!
REB deputy editor Grace Ormsby said this year’s finalists are leading the way for real estate excellence across Australia, and deserve to be recognised for their pursuits over a particularly challenging 12-month period.
“To be named as a finalist places professionals and businesses among an elite group of performers. We cannot wait to celebrate the achievements of all of our finalists and unveil our award winners at our black-tie gala event on 3 March 2022 at Sydney’s The Star,” Ms Ormsby said.
“On behalf of REB and Momentum Media, I’d like to wish all of our finalists the best of luck!”
Adam Nobel, Hugo Alexander Property Group principal, said he was humbled to be recognised and proud to be named as a finalist in the REB Awards 2022.
“Hugo Alexander’s recognition for our excellent contribution to the real estate industry reinforces the strength of our service and dedication to connecting with the community and engaging with clients,” he added.
Other