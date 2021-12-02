Compressor Wheel Market Worth $4,334.6 Million by 2030 | Covid-19 Impact Analysis With Top Leading Players

The compressor wheel market is segmented into material, application, sales type, and region.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A turbocharger consists of a compressor wheel and exhaust gas turbine wheel coupled together by a solid shaft which is used to boost the intake air pressure of an internal combustion engine. Compressor wheels are manufactured by using material such as cast iron and aluminum. Compressor wheels are installed in turbochargers that are further installed in automotive and stationary engines in automobiles and manufacturing industries.

According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research titled “Compressor Wheel Market by Material, Application, Sales Type, and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the compressor wheel market size was valued at $2.7 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $4.3 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/8661

Enforcement of stringent regulations rules for emission across the globe is prompting vehicle manufacturers to develop and manufacture lightweight engines, which will help to increase the fuel efficiency of the vehicle. This drives the compressor wheel market trend around the world. In addition, rise in demand for high power vehicles led to manufacturing of high powered turbochargers, which helps automobile engines to generate high-power output that results in high-torque generation for the vehicle and improved efficiency of engine. These are factors are anticipated to propel the compressor wheel market growth.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Furthermore, the outbreak of COVID-19 has led to halt in manufacturing activities across the globe. Halt in logistics services has led to disruption of supply chain, which, in turn, hinders the growth of the market. However, industries are gradually getting back on track and vaccine manufacturing is expected to lead to recovery of the compressor wheel market share by the end of 2021.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current trends and future estimations of the compressor wheel market.

In-depth compressor wheel market analysis is conducted by estimations for the key segments between 2021 and 2030.

Extensive analysis of the market is conducted by following key product positioning and monitoring of top competitors within the market framework.

A comprehensive analysis of four major regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.

The market forecast analysis from 2021 to 2030 is included in the report.

The key market players operating in the market are profiled in this report and their strategies are analyzed thoroughly, which help to understand the competitive outlook of the market industry.

Request for Custom Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/8661

Key Players

BorgWarner Inc.

Doncasters Group

Garrett Motion Inc.

KTS

Melett Ltd.

Nelcon Motor Company

Owen Developments

Turbotech Precision Products Ltd.

UACJ Corporation

Wabtec Corporation

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

