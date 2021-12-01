SCOTUS Hears Abortion Case: Utah Could Be Impacted

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Today, the United States Supreme Court heard arguments in the case of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization which is of top importance to the state of Utah. Utah signed on as an amicus in the Mississippi case because the current state law in the two states is similar.

The case addresses the Mississippi abortion law that bans virtually all abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy. The outcome of this case would directly affect Utah law, which prohibits most abortions after 18 weeks of pregnancy.

The court could set new limits on the right to abortion, which conflicts with the 1973 rule in Roe v. Wade that says states cannot prohibit abortion prior to when a fetus can live outside the womb. (Fetal viability, which occurs around 24 weeks.)

Read the Dobbs amicus brief here.

Related