Home sales activity remains up, listings down across Metro Vancouver’s housing market

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As we near the end of 2021, home buyer demand remains well in excess of long-term averages and the supply of homes for sale continues to decline across Metro Vancouver’s* housing market.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver (REBGV) reports that residential home sales in the region totalled 3,428 in November 2021, an 11.9 per cent increase from the 3,064 sales recorded in November 2020, and a 1.9 per cent decrease from the 3,494 homes sold in October 2021.

Last month’s sales were 33.6 per cent above the 10-year November sales average.

“We expect home sale totals to end the year at or near an all-time record in our region,” Keith Stewart, REBGV economist said. “We’ve had elevated home sale activity throughout 2021 despite persistently low levels of homes available for sale. With a new year around the corner, it’s critical that this supply crunch remains the focus for addressing the housing affordability challenges in our region.”

There were 3,964 detached, attached and apartment properties newly listed for sale on the Multiple Listing Service® (MLS®) in Metro Vancouver in November 2021. This represents a 2.6 per cent decrease compared to the 4,068 homes listed in November 2020 and a 2.1 per cent decrease compared to October 2021 when 4,049 homes were listed.

The total number of homes currently listed for sale on the MLS® system in Metro Vancouver is 7,144, a 35.7 per cent decrease compared to November 2020 (11,118) and a 11.1 per cent decrease compared to October 2021 (8,034).

For all property types, the sales-to-active listings ratio for November 2021 is 48 per cent. By property type, the ratio is 33.8 per cent for detached homes, 74.3 per cent for townhomes, and 53.7 per cent for apartments.

Generally, analysts say downward pressure on home prices occurs when the ratio dips below 12 per cent for a sustained period, while home prices often experience upward pressure when it surpasses 20 per cent over several months.

“The imbalance between supply and demand, coupled with some buyers wanting to use rate holds on lower rate fixed-term mortgages, is keeping upward pressure on home prices in this traditionally quieter time of year for the market,” Stewart said.

The MLS® Home Price Index composite benchmark price for all residential properties in Metro Vancouver is currently $1,211,200. This represents a 16 per cent increase over November 2020 and a one per cent increase compared to October 2021.

Sales of detached homes in November 2021 reached 987, a seven per cent decrease from the 1,061 detached sales recorded in November 2020. The benchmark price for a detached home is $1,870,000. This represents a 20.8 per cent increase from November 2020 and a 1.1 per cent increase compared to October 2021.

Sales of apartment homes reached 1,828 in November 2021, a 33.3 per cent increase compared to the 1,371 sales in November 2020. The benchmark price of an apartment home is $752,800. This represents an 11.4 per cent increase from November 2020 and a 0.9 per cent increase compared to October 2021.

Attached home sales in November 2021 totalled 613, a three per cent decrease compared to the 632 sales in November 2020. The benchmark price of an attached home is $990,300. This represents a 20.2 per cent increase from November 2020 and a 1.6 per cent increase compared to October 2021.

*Editor’s Note: Areas covered by the Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver include: Burnaby, Coquitlam, Maple Ridge, New Westminster, North Vancouver, Pitt Meadows, Port Coquitlam, Port Moody, Richmond, South Delta, Squamish, Sunshine Coast, Vancouver, West Vancouver, and Whistler.

The real estate industry is a key economic driver in British Columbia. In 2020, 30,944 homes changed ownership in the Board’s area, generating $2.1 billion in economic spin-off activity and an estimated 14,728 jobs. The total dollar value of residential sales transacted through the MLS® system in Greater Vancouver totalled $33.7 billion in 2020.

The Real Estate Board of Greater Vancouver is an association representing more than 14,000 REALTORS® and their companies. The Board provides a variety of member services, including the Multiple Listing Service®. For more information on real estate, statistics, and buying or selling a home, contact a local REALTOR® or visit www.rebgv.org.