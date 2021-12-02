As the Holidays Draw Near, This Free Course Helps Parents Bring Out the Best in Their Children and Themselves
Free Volunteer Minister DVD and portfolio giving advice and help for common problems in life.
“The Scientology Handbook” covering common areas of life that people sometimes struggle with.
Booklet: “Children” from the “Scientology Handbook”
Most parents want to do everything they can to help their children but don’t know what to do in certain situations. This course gives simple tools that help.
A good, stable adult with love and tolerance in his heart is about the best therapy a child can have.”WASHINGTON, DC, US, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How to raise a happy, healthy child is not something most parents are taught. In fact, many just stumble through the entire process, albeit with the best intentions. Consequently, it is all too common to find an unhappy state of affairs in families, with constant friction between parents and children.
— Humanitarian and Educator, L. Ron Hubbard
With the holidays upon us bringing families closer together to celebrate, many parents are seeking ways to improve their parenting skills.
A free online course is available to anyone interested in learning the basic skills and information on raising children. Based on the works of humanitarian L. Ron Hubbard (see www.LRonHubbard.org for more information), the course, called “Children,” shows how to bring out the best in a child, and their parents. It is a valuable resource to help anyone raising children in today’s challenging environment.
Raising children and sharing the holidays should be a joy,and can be. In fact, it can be one of the most rewarding of all human experiences. The application of Scientology principles to the bringing up of children can ensure that they are happy, loving and productive, and that they become valuable members of the societies in which they live.
Mr. Hubbard summed it up this way: “A good, stable adult with love and tolerance in his heart is about the best therapy a child can have.”
This course and its corresponding booklet cover:
• How to raise a child without breaking his spirit;
• How to have a child who is willing to contribute to the family;
• How to help a child quickly overcome daily upsets and tribulations of life;
• What children need most from their parents;
• Exact tools you can use in raising your children to be happy, healthy, intelligent and self-confident in life.
The course takes six to seven hours to complete online with easy step-by-step instructions and practical drills to do. It is self-paced so some will do it slightly faster and some will take more time to fully absorb this interesting information. Timing is up to the individual doing the course. It is available 24/7 so parents can do it after their children are in bed and use the lessons the next day.
The materials are integrated within the online course. In other words, once logged on, one can read the materials from within the online course program as each step is done. Help with the online courses is always available using the ‘Need help?' button in the online course program.
Upon completion of the “Children” course, one will receive a certificate by e-mail.
This course is one of 19 courses offered online as part of the Church of Scientology’s Volunteer Ministers program. Based on the works of L. Ron Hubbard, these courses address common issues people are encountering, such as solutions for a dangerous environment, communication, marriage, and assists for illnesses and injuries. Anyone of any belief, who wants to do something to improve conditions around them, may avail themselves of these free courses.
As one of their many projects during the pandemic months, Volunteer Ministers around the country have been reaching out to help their neighbors with basic hygiene protocol education booklets offered at the “How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center” site. In the Washington, DC, metro area over 100,000 booklets have been personally distributed.
Rev. Susan Taylor
National Affairs Office
+1 202-667-6404
email us here