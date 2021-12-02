David Sidoo Donates $25,000, Building Washrooms in India

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLOMBIA, CANADA, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There are small yet essential things available in fully developed countries that many others don't provide. For example, a proper female-only washroom in India is not a real opportunity for all to count on. David Sidoo, the husband of Manjy and father of Dylan and Jordan, is hoping to change some of that, offering $25,000 of his own money to help build washrooms and bathrooms available for younger students during the school day. This is one of the most significant donations to this particular cause from an individual.

​​Having separate, fully-featured washrooms for younger students makes a pretty big difference. That's why the World Vision Project "Rise Up Dollars of India," otherwise known as RUDI, is so important. The project installs sound sanitation systems in Punjab village schools so females can take care of themselves when needed. It seems like a simple change, but one vastly overdue in so many areas.

India is still trying to do its best in offering equal-opportunity access to education in every community. For so many years, men would be treated much differently than women, but today the drive for equality is more common. David Sidoo, striving to be a good example to Dylan and Jordan, fully embraces change, which is why he was quick to begin donating money for this specific project.

Separate washrooms give female students in this part of India more options. They don't have to use space in a nearby field, nor do they have to worry about protection when the time comes. Girls have been ashamed not to have a washroom to count on that they stop going to school altogether. That's a tough decision in some areas, but it's better than feeling endangered at times.

The bias against daughters in India is getting better, but it's still not to the point that the Sidoo family and others with Indian ties are comfortable. David, Manjy, Dylan, and Jordan are just some of many joining forces to ensure equal opportunity. David Sidoo's sons Dylan and Jordan have helped out a ton, raising awareness and lending a hand in this community.

Another Canadian with ties to India is prominent Toronto-based businessman Nav Bhatia. He is a World Vision ambassador and someone responsible for getting Sidoo Family Giving involved as well. He pops up a lot in David Sidoo's news stories, mainly because he has a similar mindset on helping out while living across the world in Canada. The two Indo-Canadians still have a soft spot in their heart for where their family originated.

​​For now, $25,000 will go a long way towards building washrooms for adolescent girls in India. Which has been a part of a larger initiative that Nav had in mind to help build hundreds of washrooms over many villages in the rural areas of Punjab. More money might be necessary for the future, but the setup now is sufficient.​