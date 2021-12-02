PET RENU LAUNCHES NEW CBD PRODUCT
DISCOVER THE BENEFITS OF CBD FOR YOUR PETS WITH PET RENU’S CBD TINCTURECORONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pet wellness brand, Pet Renu, believes in the power of CBD to provide a better quality of life for pets and they support the use of CBD for pets on a regular basis.
Natural Pet Renu is a premium pet care line devoted to manufacturing products that not only make pets look and smell great but feel great as well. By focusing on gentle formulas and ingredients, Pet Renu has created a one-of-a-kind line of all-natural pet care products that will not harm your pet or the environment. Pet Renu believes in the effectiveness of CBD and wants to emphasize how regular CBD intake can help your pet with a better quality of life. More specifically, in the new wave of pandemic pets, CBD can be extremely beneficial for all the recent life changes your pets are experiencing. The founders of Pet Renu both swear by the positive effects and give their pets CBD regularly.
Pet Renu’s CBD Tincture is great for reducing stress in your pet's reduction of inflammatory issues due to arthritis. The CBD oil also works great on your pet’s digestive tract for food allergies and stomach sensitivity to foods. The CBD Pet Tincture is a Chicken Flavored Hemp-based product that is a natural way for your dog or cat to feel their best and keep them relaxed during stressful times. The CBD Tincture has helped so many pet parents breathe a sigh of relief when they see the results in their furry friends.
More About the Benefits of CBD for pets:
There is anecdotal evidence from dog owners as well as scientific studies that show CBD can have positive effects on pets. CBD is a compound found in cannabis and hemp. While this is often confused with Marijuana, CBD is derived from hemp and does not contain psychoactive properties. CBD is used because of its anti-inflammatory properties, cardiac benefits, anti-nausea effects, appetite stimulation, anti-anxiety impact, and for possible anti-cancer benefits in humans and more recently, in pets as well. CBD can provide positive effects on the following physical and behavioral issues:
Arthritis: Several studies have looked at CBD’s effectiveness against arthritic pain, all with positive results. Some dogs were initially so decrepit that their owners considered euthanasia, but that after just days on CBD they were trotting around and even climbing stairs.
Itchiness: A study found that CBD reduced itchiness, inflammation, and skin lesions by 51 percent after eight weeks of treatment.
Cancer: Cannabinoids are reported to induce cancer-cell death and prevent metastasis. Researchers found CBD, along with a standard chemotherapy drug, reduced cancer-cells more than the chemotherapy drug alone.
Behavior: Anxiety, and especially noise reactivity, is a major reason dog owners seek help using CBD. In one study, Shelter dogs with aggressive tendencies exhibited less aggression toward humans when tested after 15 days of CBD administration.
Seizures: A lot of anecdotal reports hail CBD’s success combatting seizures in dogs.
Pet Renu products can be delivered straight to your door for online orders. For more on Pet Renu, visit PetRenu.com, and follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
EDITOR'S NOTE: For more information about Pet Renu and to arrange to speak with a company spokesperson, please contact Nancy Trent or Pamela Wadler at 212-966-0024 or pam@trentandcompany.com.
Pam Wadler
Trent and Company
+1 212-966-0024
pam@trentandcompany.com