WAYLAND live at Funk’s in Fitchburg, Wisconsin this Saturday, December 4
WAYLAND plays live at Funk’s in Fitchburg, Wisconsin this Saturday, December 4 with special guests Jamie Fontaine & the Level and Shawn Schell.MADISON, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland rock and rollers and WJJO favorites WAYLAND play live at Funk’s in Fitchburg, Wisconsin this Saturday, December 4. Doors open at 6:30 PM and the show begins at 7:30 with special guests Jamie Fontaine & the Level and Shawn Schell. VIP Soundcheck packages are available for preorder and selling out quickly.
“The support of WJJO and the Wisconsin Warriors is unlike anything we have ever experienced. We couldn’t wait to finally come home,” shares lead guitarist Phillip Vilenski.
For tickets, VIP options, and pre-order merch visit this link.
VIP Packages include:
● Ticket to the concert at Funk's Pub on December 4th, 2021
● Watching the band warm up with 3-5 songs during sound check
● Being the first in your town to get the new limited edition winter merch
● Picture opportunity with the entire band
● 30 minute meet and greet with the entire band
ABOUT WAYLAND
WAYLAND is a five piece heartland rock and roll band hailing from the town of the same name in West Michigan. Frontman Mitchel Arnold and lead guitar player Phillip Vilenski met when touring the world teaching children music with Bill and Robyn Brawley of Heart Global. They left the UK with their first batch of songs and set off to build a fanbase that nobody could take away from them.
They toured the country independently for seven years selling out venues as a headliner all over the midwest, opening for cross over acts like Shinedown, Lifehouse, Colt Ford, Blackberry Smoke, and Buckcherry, securing slots on major, national rock festivals, and building relationships with radio stations all over the country by singing four part harmony at seven am live on air on radio and television.
WAYLAND’s “Welcome To My Head” hit #32 on the active rock charts followed by “Reno” which reached #54. They followed up these successes with “Get A Little,” which debuted at #6 on the iTunes rock charts while simultaneously hitting #49 on media base active rock charts with a viral music video to match. “Bloody Sunrise” reached #30 and was followed by their single, “Through The Fire” which reached #29 on the Billboard Music Charts. “Ghost,” co-written by Brent Smith and Zach Meyers of Shinedown reached #28 on BDS active rock.
After coming off the road for the first time in seven years, WAYLAND was called to the Mojave Desert in Joshua Tree, CA where they produced their own record for the very first time. With the sound of WAYLAND defined, they relocated to Nashville, TN where they spend their days in the studio finishing their next release and weekends on the road with the WAYLAND WARRIORS.
Direct support to Wayland for the evening features Green Bay rockers ‘Jamie Fontaine & The Level’. Their single “SAVE YOUR LIFE” was released in the summer of 2020 and exploded reaching #7 on the Concrete/Foundations chart & climbed all the way to #20 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Indicator chart.
WAYLAND
For more information, check out WAYLAND:
Official: www.waylandtheband.com
Facebook: www.facebook.com/waylandofficial
Instagram: www.instagram.com/waylandtheband
Twitter: www.twitter.com/waylandtheband
To join the Wayland Warrior fan club visit this link.
For interviews and information, contact alyssa@theservicemusic.com
Chris Dobry
Stryker Records
+1 920-257-8374
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other
Bloody Sunrise