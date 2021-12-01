Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship Awards Prize To Caleb Keilen of Oakland Community College

Keilen Caleb - Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Winner Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship

We are very pleased to offer this scholarship to Caleb. He wrote an impressive and witty essay on why he would like to meet J.R.R. Tolkien” — Scott Cooper Miami

MIAMI, FL, USA, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Scott Cooper Project is pleased to announce that Caleb Keilen of Oakland Community College is the latest winner of the scholarship. Caleb is planning to transfer to Michigan State University to pursue a degree in Supply Chain Management at MSU’s Broad School of Business.This scholarship application required each student to submit an essay on one of three topics. Edward chose question #1 and J.R.R. Tolkien as the subject matter for his essay.(1) If you could meet with any person (living or dead) for an hour, who would it be?(2) What is your favorite Netflix series and why?(3) What is your biggest failure and what have you learned from it?Caleb's winning essay, "J.R.R. Tolkien – A Relatively Obscure Dead Person" can be read on the Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship website."We are very pleased to offer this scholarship to Caleb. He wrote an impressive and witty essay on why he would like to meet J.R.R. Tolkien," said Scott Cooper of Miami , "I would also like to add that I am very proud to award the scholarship to someone who is so optimistic about online learning and alternative education options."LATEST SCHOLARSHIP OPPORTUNITYThe Scott Cooper Florida Scholarship just announced its newest opportunity. Students are required to submit an essay on one of three topics by December 31, 2021, and the winner will be announced on January 15, 2022.(1) Are you vaccinated? Support your answer with scientific reasoning.(2) Did CNN do the right thing by suspending Chris Cuomo for helping his brother, former Governor Andrew Cuomo, defend himself against sexual harassment and misconduct allegations?(3) Which is your favorite of the four Scott Cooper movies and why a) Hostiles, b) Crazy Heart, c) Out of the Furnace, or d) Black MassABOUT THE SCOTT COOPER MIAMI SCHOLARSHIPThe Scott Cooper Miami Scholarship is an arm of the Scott J Cooper Miami Project. It is a private research organization that provides an investigative reporting platform. It proposes solutions to public policy challenges and focuses on “forgotten communities” throughout the world with the goal of making them safer and more secure, healthier, and more prosperous. By creating awareness through various digital marketing platforms, Scott Cooper Miami partners with small organizations, to give them a voice and fight for those that have been unable to deliver their message.The Scott Cooper Miami Project is nonprofit and nonpartisan and committed to the public interest.

