2022 Top 5 Connected Home Predictions List Quality of Experience in Number One Spot
2022 is shaping up to be one of the most active for the connected home market, moving telcos and ISPs to take personalization and the customer experience to the next level.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veego Software, the world leader in Connected Home Customer Experience and actionable insights, today announced five predictions expected for 2022 as communication service providers (CSPs), including telecoms and ISPs strive to outperform in the connected home services market.
“The US market has seen substantial year-over-year growth in the number of connected homes, and this is expected to continue in the years to come, say analysts at McKinsey in a recent report. “Despite the proliferation of devices, however, we're still far from the vision of seamlessly connected homes.”
With the lack of seamless connectivity and other issues reducing connected home customer satisfaction levels while demand rises unconstrained, the connected home experience experts at Veego are making the following predictions, expected to materialize over the next year:
Prediction 1: Improving the connected home experience becomes a priority for telco/ISP providers.
Among the many problems that can occur which impact connected home devices are Wi-Fi problems caused and intermittent connectivity failures. To remedy these conditions, service providers are turning to new AI-based solutions and in 2022, we can expect that bandwidth-related issues will be addressed by internet service providers (ISPs) using these solutions to reduce service degradation.
Prediction 2: Personalization to reduce limitations, free the customer and improve service quality.
There is a revolution taking place in Internet service consumption. The abundance of applications and devices in the connected home is providing Telecom providers with enormous volumes of operational data which will be deployed to create more personalized subscriber experiences.
Prediction 3: Customer self-care to become highly automated
Non-technical home internet users increasingly desire on-demand insights and a forecasted standing of their home device use. This can include a simple speed test commonly offered by providers to home users or greater knowledge of the health of all network components and active devices supporting the connected home. In 2022, the subscriber will expect these to be automated services with system intelligence displayed on their devices or components, with details on performance; cloud applications, CSP services, Wi-Fi networks, and end-user devices.
Prediction 4: Connected home device malfunctions to increase in 2022
The connected home market continues to expand rapidly as Internet-based applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and social media applications increase in popularity. As this growth continues, the rate of home device malfunctions is also expected to increase, impacting the customer experience. Because this will result in customer churn as customers blame their telco/ISP, service providers will seek to remedy connected home device malfunctions over the next 12 months in ways that are more automated and subscriber friendly.
Prediction 5: Data-driven subscriber insights to become central to resolving connectivity issues
New technologies, especially AI, will enable the generation and collection of very useful data about operational/infrastructure data impacting the subscriber experience on the Internet. With insights gained from this data, media, app, device, providers will increasingly perfect the user experience as they shop, learn, and play online.
“2022 is shaping up to be one of the most active for the connected home market, but to become a leader or maintain marketshare in this category, telcos and ISPs will need to take personalization and the customer experience to the next level,” Veego CEO, Amir Kotler said. “Doing this will require better acquaintance with next-generation AI platforms designed to significantly reduce service calls and deliver the best service possible for customers.”
About Veego Software
Veego continuously enhances the Internet user experience in the connected smart home. Developing Artificial Intelligence and other breakthrough technologies, Veego delivers to Home Stakeholders a unique understanding of the performance and behavior of connected devices and the apps and services running on them, and the experience of users engaging with them. The Veego Home Insight Platform generates vast volumes of new data that enable a wealth of valuable insights into the connected home, including penetrating understandings of the customer experience, internet usage, performance, trends, and more. To learn more, please visit www.veego.io.
