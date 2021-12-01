Submit Release
News Search

There were 574 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 183,986 in the last 365 days.

IRA Financial Sees Surge in Demand from Baby Boomers seeking to Invest in Bitcoin with a Self-Directed IRA

Baby Boomers are now coming around to using their retirement funds to invest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies joining younger retirement savers

We have heard from many baby boomer clients who want to get exposure to Bitcoin in their IRA for fear of missing the opportunity to invest in a new and exciting technology”
— Adam Bergman
UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRA Financial Technologies, a leading financial technology self-directed IRA and 401(k) plan provider & custodian, has seen a surge in demand from baby boomers looking to use their retirement funds to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via the IRA Financial-Gemini platform. Over the last several months, IRA Financial has seen a growing number of baby boomers looking to invest in Bitcoin along with other alternative asset investments in their self-directed IRA, such as real estate to better diversify their retirement portfolio.

According to Adam Bergman, founder of IRA Financial, the recent trend of more baby boomers embracing cryptocurrencies as a viable asset for their retirement funds has been a long time coming. Since 2017, when we started offering cryptocurrency investments for our IRA and 401(k) clients via our partnership with Gemini, the majority of the IRA investors were millennials or Generation Xers.

IRA Financial’s self-directed IRA and solo 401(k) plan platform allows investors to invest in IRS approved alternative asset investments digitally and with no account valuation or minimum balance fees. The primary advantage of using a self-directed IRA to make private IRS approved alternative asset investments, such as real estate and cryptocurrencies, is that one can diversify their retirement assets and invest in what one knows and trusts. “We have heard from many baby boomer clients who want to get exposure to Bitcoin in their IRA for fear of missing the opportunity to invest in a new and exciting technology where the rewards seem to outweigh the risks,” stated Mr. Bergman.

IRA Financial is the market's fastest growing provider of self-directed retirement plans. IRA Financial has helped over 26,000 thousand clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate, cryptocurrency, and private business investments.

Adam Bergman, IRA Financial founder, has written eight books the topic of self-directed retirement plans, including, “How to use Retirement Funds to Purchase Cryptocurrencies, “The Checkbook IRA”, “Going Solo,” Turning Retirement Funds into Start-Up Dreams, Solo 401(k) Plan in a Nutshell, Self-Directed IRA in a Nutshell, and in God We Trust in Roth We Prosper.

IRA Financial Group
+1 800-472-0646
info@IRAFinancial.com
Adam Bergman
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

IRA Financial Sees Surge in Demand from Baby Boomers seeking to Invest in Bitcoin with a Self-Directed IRA

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.