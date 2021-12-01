IRA Financial Sees Surge in Demand from Baby Boomers seeking to Invest in Bitcoin with a Self-Directed IRA
Baby Boomers are now coming around to using their retirement funds to invest in Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies joining younger retirement savers
We have heard from many baby boomer clients who want to get exposure to Bitcoin in their IRA for fear of missing the opportunity to invest in a new and exciting technology”UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IRA Financial Technologies, a leading financial technology self-directed IRA and 401(k) plan provider & custodian, has seen a surge in demand from baby boomers looking to use their retirement funds to invest in Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies via the IRA Financial-Gemini platform. Over the last several months, IRA Financial has seen a growing number of baby boomers looking to invest in Bitcoin along with other alternative asset investments in their self-directed IRA, such as real estate to better diversify their retirement portfolio.
According to Adam Bergman, founder of IRA Financial, the recent trend of more baby boomers embracing cryptocurrencies as a viable asset for their retirement funds has been a long time coming. Since 2017, when we started offering cryptocurrency investments for our IRA and 401(k) clients via our partnership with Gemini, the majority of the IRA investors were millennials or Generation Xers.
IRA Financial’s self-directed IRA and solo 401(k) plan platform allows investors to invest in IRS approved alternative asset investments digitally and with no account valuation or minimum balance fees. The primary advantage of using a self-directed IRA to make private IRS approved alternative asset investments, such as real estate and cryptocurrencies, is that one can diversify their retirement assets and invest in what one knows and trusts. “We have heard from many baby boomer clients who want to get exposure to Bitcoin in their IRA for fear of missing the opportunity to invest in a new and exciting technology where the rewards seem to outweigh the risks,” stated Mr. Bergman.
IRA Financial is the market's fastest growing provider of self-directed retirement plans. IRA Financial has helped over 26,000 thousand clients take back control over their retirement funds while gaining the ability to invest in almost any type of investment, including real estate, cryptocurrency, and private business investments.
Adam Bergman, IRA Financial founder, has written eight books the topic of self-directed retirement plans, including, “How to use Retirement Funds to Purchase Cryptocurrencies, “The Checkbook IRA”, “Going Solo,” Turning Retirement Funds into Start-Up Dreams, Solo 401(k) Plan in a Nutshell, Self-Directed IRA in a Nutshell, and in God We Trust in Roth We Prosper.
