December 1, 2021

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Announces $178.1 Million in Emergency Rental Assistance Funding Provided For Tenants and Landlords Affected By COVID-19 Pandemic Program continues to meet all federal spending goals All rental assistance programs statewide open and accepting applications

New Carrollton, Md. (December 1, 2021)—The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development today announced the Emergency Rental Assistance Program has approved $178.1 million to assist nearly 28,000 renter households affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as of October 31. This effort exceeds the U.S. Treasury spending goals for the program, and ensures that remaining program funds will stay in Maryland and continue to help tenants and landlords in need.

“Our program, built in consultation with a bipartisan workgroup of members of the Maryland General Assembly, continues to rank ahead of the majority of other states for program implementation, which is a testament to the hard work of our local partners,” said Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “Maryland’s program is separately administered by each county and Baltimore City, utilizing their unique preexisting rental relief capacity. I continue to urge Marylanders in need of rent relief to apply to their local jurisdiction for assistance.”

Emergency Rental Assistance Program Data. To see complete program data, visit rentrelief.maryland.gov and click on “Data Dashboard.” Viewers of the dashboard can select information on specific county programs, see demographic information and get data on department marketing and outreach efforts. The dashboard is updated on a monthly basis to show progress.

Federal spending guidelines. The U.S. Treasury required states and jurisdictions to reach an expenditure ratio of 30% of program funds expended for financial assistance by November 15. With October’s reported numbers, the state is at 37% and Maryland is well on target to exceed the November 30 deadline of 40% expended. All reporting, implementation and compliance monitoring requirements have been met as well.

Future funding. In addition to funds allocated to counties directly by the federal government and the state, the Department reserved some funds to reallocate based on successful program implementation. The state recently awarded an additional $20 million to Prince George’s County, $5.5 million to Wicomico County and $2.8 million to Cecil County. These counties will now have additional resources to help residents and meet program demand. Maryland will also receive an additional $352 million through a second phase of the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. There will be a seamless transition to this phase of the program in 2022, ensuring Marylanders can continue to apply for relief.

How to Apply: Tenants and landlords should visit rentrelief.maryland.gov or call 877-546-5595 to get connected to rental assistance programs. All jurisdictions in Maryland are currently accepting applications. In addition to local programs, tenants in eligible properties may qualify for DHCD’s Assisted Housing Relief Program, which serves rental units in multifamily projects financed by the department’s Community Development Administration using state funds or federal resources. Tenants in those properties should contact their property management company for application information.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sara Luell, Director of Public Information sara.luell@maryland.gov