Audiological Devices Market Shall Experience a Moderate Growth Pegged At 5% during The Forecast Period (2020-2026)
Audiological Devices Market to Witness Modest Growth, Amid Increased Hearing Impairment IncidencesUNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Audiological Devices to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.
Auditory impairments affect people of all age groups, ranging from moderate to severe. According to the Hearing Loss Association of America (HLAA), auditory impairments account for the 3rd largest physical disability among people. Furthermore, the World Health Organization estimated in 2019 that unaddressed hearing losses have cost countries US$ 750 Bn annually. 90% of the patients were adults, of which males constituted more than 50%.
The high incidence of hearing disabilities in the geriatric population is the main factor behind increasing deafness. As a consequence, people are increasingly seeking treatment for the same. On the premise of the aforementioned trends, the global audiological devices market shall experience a moderate growth pegged at 5% during the forecast period (2020-2026). The market is poised to surpass a value of US$ 1.3 Bn by 2026-end.
To offer an in-depth overview, the report provides sales projections for over 20 countries. It also identifies segments exhibiting maximum growth.
Digital Transformation in Healthcare Presenting Opportunities for Audiological Devices Market Growth
Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.
Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Audiological Devices market.
Audiological Devices Market Segmentation
Fact.MR has studied the audiological devices market with detailed segmentation on the basis product, disease type, end-user and key regions.
Product
Hearing Aids:
• In-the-ear Hearing Aids (ITE)
• Receiver-in-the-ear Hearing Aids (RITE)
• Behind-the-ear Hearing Aids (BTE)
• Canal Hearing Aids (CHA)
• Cochlear Implants
• Bone-anchored Healing Aids
Diagnostic Devices:
• Audiometers
• Octoscopes
• Tympanometers
Disease Type
• Otosclerosis
• Meniere’s Disease
• Acoustic Tumors
• Otitis Media
• Others
End-user
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Clinics
Region
• North America
• Europe
• Latin America
• Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
“This taxonomy prepared is confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.”
Technological Developments and Product Launches will Act as Growth Levers
The global audiological devices market consists of five major players. These are:
• William Demant Holding A/S
• GN Store Nord A/S
• Sonova
• WIDEX A/S
• Sivantos Pte. Ltd.
Their main strategies include development of technologically advanced audiological devices and introducing new products to expand into potential markets.
Out of these, Sonova is the leading player in the audiological devices market. It offers a wide range of solutions, ranging from hearing aids to wireless communications solutions to address all kinds of hearing problems.
The company provides a wide range of service channels through its Phonak, Unitron and Hansaton brands. Recently, the company unveiled its Marvel customized in-the-ear (ITE) hearing aids.
Key Highlight of Audiological Devices Market Study
• Patients in developed regions, and in developing regions to some extent, are increasingly becoming conscious of their health issues, which is encouraging them to undergo diagnosis and avail quality care. This continues to gain significance to diagnostic devices in the audiological devices market.
• Demand for audiometers is high in hospitals and clinics to measure the hearing levels of patients. On the back of high adoption, audiometers are likely to record sales tantamount to US$ 685 Mn by 2026.
• Increasing sales of audiological devices are highly attributable to the growing prevalence of Meniere’s disease. Also, the study finds that, a larger pool of women is affected by this disease as compared to men. Adoption of audiological devices among patients suffering from the disease is projected to grow to 33% by 2026.
• Hospitals are gradually losing prominence in the audiological devices market to clinics, owing to long-wait windows and high treatment costs associated with the former. Clinics are expected to account for nearly 50% of the audiological devices market by 2026.
