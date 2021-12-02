Liberty Bail Bond provides 24 hour service in Fort Worth to bail out

Liberty Bail Bond Liberty Bail Bond in Fort Worth Bail Bond Fort Worth Bail Bonds in Fort Worth Bail Bond Service in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Liberty Bail Bond in Fort Worth knows that arrest can happen at any time and the person’s first thought when being arrested is how to get out as quickly as possible—the answers are to get a lawyer and post bail. With most people, the process of acquiring a bond is brand new and can be complex. For over two decades, Liberty Bail Bond has been working with Tarrant County Correction Center to make sure all loved ones receive quick bail bonds so they can be released as fast and effective as possible. Tarrant County Corrections bail can be posted any time, 24 hours a day. Therefore, Liberty Bail Bond is open 24 hours to ensure a rapid release and smooth transition. So how does one receive a bond amount and bailout in Fort Worth?To obtain a bond amount, first, the inmate must go to their arraignment where the accused is brought before the court, pleads guilty or not guilty and a judge reviews the case. It is then the judge decides based on the severity of the case along with the crime committed if bail will be offered to the accused. The judge also decides how much the bail amount will be set based on the seriousness of the crime, flight risk, criminal history, and ties to the community. After bail is set, if assistance is required, it is time to call a bondsman within the area. In Fort Worth, the place to call is Liberty Bail Bond. In most cases, Liberty Bail Bond will ask for a fee or percentage of the bond amount to obtain a surety bond, however, there are other times they will hold a larger asset as collateral. If cost is an issue, bring it up to your agent, they sometimes offer payment plans upon request. Once Liberty Bail Bond receives their fee, they will complete the initial paperwork which takes anywhere from 15-30 minutes then pay the entirety of the bond amount to the courts.After payment is received by the courts, the bond is then posted and the inmate at Tarrant County Correction is released. This processing time ranges, in the police station release can take 1-3 hours, in the county jail the process can take 2-8 hours. Like most life situations, the busier the holding facility, the longer the release process. Shortly after the person is released from corrections, it is important to contact your agent at the bail bond office as soon as possible. The new client and agent of Liberty Bail Bond will then walk through all the paperwork required. The paperwork states the fees, expectations, rules, and requirements. A bail loan is only provided under certain conditions, such as the defendant will, without a doubt, arrive at all court dates and follow all conditions of his/her bail given by the courts. The expectations and regulations remain in effect until all court responsibilities and all payments to the Liberty Bail Bond are met. Not doing so will result in the surrender of bail to the courts and a warrant being issued for the defendant.Liberty Bail Bond3545 Denton Hwy, Haltom City, TX 76117+1 (817) 759-2663

