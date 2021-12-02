Cint enables Pureprofile to scale offerings and enhance global efficiencies

Industry-leading automated sampling and field operations via Cint’s Buyer API deliver accelerated value to Pureprofile customers

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN, December 2, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global data and insights company Pureprofile has partnered with Cint , a global software leader in digital insights gathering, to boost its sample and fieldwork processes and add value to Pureprofile’s business process efficiencies. Pureprofile can now have access to an even more diverse global audience through Cint’s Insight Exchange of 145 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries.“Our partnership with Cint streamlines the delivery of valuable, actionable insights to our clients, so they can make better decisions,” said Martin Filz, CEO of Pureprofile. “Our two companies have a shared vision of using technology to help meet the market research industry’s demands for value, quality and speed.”Pureprofile has automated both the supply and demand side of its sample sourcing, data collection and fieldwork processes by employing Cint’s Buyer and Supplier APIs. The company’s team now has one entry point to the world’s largest consumer network for survey-based research from Cint, plus its own proprietary panels from various regions around the globe.Karine Parsy, Executive Vice President of APAC at Cint, said, “Our partnership with Pureprofile provides a perfect example of how Cint can automate workflows to help create end-to-end efficiencies for data collection processes. We were delighted to help Pureprofile better serve their clients using our technology.”In addition to Pureprofile’s industry-leading fraud protection and data quality practices, partnering with Cint also gives Pureprofile extra layers of quality assurance with access to Cint’s exclusive AI-based fraud detection tools and both proprietary and third-party solutions that verify overall platform health.About CintCint is a global software leader in digital insights gathering. The Cint platform automates the insights gathering process so that companies can gain access to insights faster with unparalleled scale. Cint has the world's largest consumer network for digital survey-based research, made up of over 145 million engaged respondents across more than 130 countries. Over 3,000 insights-driven companies - including SurveyMonkey, Zappi, Kantar and GfK - use Cint to accelerate how they gather consumer insights and supercharge business growth. Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm, has a rapidly growing team across 14 global offices, including Stockholm, London, New York, Singapore, Tokyo and Sydney. www.cint.com About PureprofilePureprofile’s vision is to deliver more value from the world’s information.We are a global data, insights and media organisation providing online research and digital advertising services for agencies, marketers, researchers and publishers.Our research division delivers rich insights into real human behaviour and provides the "Why" behind the "What" through ResTech and SaaS solutions. Our digital advertising division taps into these rich insights on behalf of advertisers and publishers and executes impactful, targeted digital marketing strategies.We build in-depth profiles of consumers via our proprietary and partner panels and give businesses the ability to understand, target, and ultimately engage with their audiences.The Company, founded in 2000 and based in Surry Hills, Australia, now operates in North America, Europe and APAC and has delivered solutions for over 700 clients.For information visit: www.business.pureprofile.com ###