Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Market Competitive Landscape, Market Growth As Per The Business Research Company's Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huge end-of-the-year sale with discounts on ALL market research reports at The Business Research Company! Grab your deal now.



According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the voice prosthesis market, the global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market is highly fragmented, with a few players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 76.21% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Smiths Medical, Teleflex Incorporated, Atos Medical, Servona GmbH, Andreas Fahl Medizintechnik–Vertrieb and others.

Voice prosthesis devices and equipment manufacturers are focusing on strategic acquisitions to expand into newer markets, and to increase their market share. An acquisition refers to the process under which a company purchases the majority of another company's shares to gain control over the company. The advantages of acquisitions include expansion to newer markets, access to newer technologies, and increased revenues. For instance, in October 2021, Atos Medical, a Sweden-based manufacturer of medical devices acquired TRACOE medical GmbH, a Germany-based manufacturer of tracheostomy, voice prosthesis, and laryngectomy products. Through this acquisition, Atos Medical is expected to strengthen the ability to fast track the journey towards becoming a full range global player in the tracheostomy segment, with a substantial industrial base in Sweden and Germany and a mixed hospital and direct-to-consumer business.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Device Type (Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices, Non-Indwelling Voice Prosthesis Devices), By Product Type (Soft Valve Assembly, Hard Valve Assembly), By Valve Type (Blom-Singer Valve, Provox Valve, Groningen Valve), By Material (Silicone Rubber, Silicone, Fluoroplastic, Silver Oxide), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery covers major voice prosthesis devices and equipment companies, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market share by company, voice prosthesis devices and equipment manufacturers, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market size, and voice prosthesis devices and equipment market forecasts. The report also covers the global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market and its segments.

Request for a sample of the global voice prosthesis devices and equipment market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2446&type=smp

The voice prosthesis devices and equipment market consist of sales of voice prosthesis devices and equipment and related services by entities that produce voice prosthesis devices and equipment. Voice prosthesis devices are artificial devices that provide the capability to speak in patients who have undergone laryngectomy (removal of larynx) and the equipment involved are the consumables used in the introduction and maintenance of the devices such as placement surgical kit, adhesive plates, brush and flush cleaning equipment that allows voice prosthesis to remain in the tracheoesophageal passage while routine cleaning is performed.

The global voice prosthesis equipment market size is expected to grow from $0.45 billion in 2020 to $0.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $0.56 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 2.9%.

North America was the largest region in the voice prosthesis devices and equipment market, accounting for 33.4% of the global market in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and the other regions. Going forward, the fastest growing regions in the voice prosthesis devices market will be Eastern Europe and the Asia Pacific, where growth will be at CAGRs of 6.9% and 6.7% respectively from 2020-2025. The voice prosthesis devices and equipment market size is expected to gain the most in the USA at $108.6 million.

Voice Prosthesis Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide voice prosthesis devices and equipment market overviews, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market segments and geographies, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market trends, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market drivers, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market restraints, voice prosthesis devices and equipment market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies.

The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Analytical Laboratory Instruments Market - By Type (Elemental Analysis, Separational Analysis, Molecular Analysis), By End-User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Laboratories, Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Pulse Oximeters and Spirometers Market - By Product Type (Pulse Oximeters, Spirometers), Type Of Device (Handheld, Fingertip), By Application (Diagnostic, Treatment Monitoring), By Patient Type (Asthma, COPD), By End-Use (Hospitals, Clinical Laboratories, Home Care), Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

Respiratory Masks (N95 Respirators, Surgical Masks, And Others) Market - By Type (N95 Respirators, Common Grade Surgical Masks And Non-Medical Grade Respiratory Masks), By End-User (Hospitals And Clinics, Individual, Industrial), By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail And Online Pharmacies), And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.





The Business Research Company Europe: +44 207 1930 708 Asia: +91 8897263534 Americas: +1 315 623 0293 Email: info@tbrc.info Follow us on LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/