Online Food Delivery Services Market Growth To Accelerate At Rate Of 11% As Per The Business Research Company's Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2021

This report describes and evaluates the global online food delivery services market. It covers three five-year periods, including 2015 to 2020, termed the historic period, 2020-2025 forecast period and 2025-2030 a further forecast period.

According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the online food delivery services market, the increasing size of the working population has accelerated the adoption of online food services in the forecast period. A large concentration of a young working population with high disposable income and readily accessible internet facilities in metropolitan cities have helped to stimulate the growth of the online food industry in India. In addition, an increasing ratio of women being employed in big corporates in metropolitan areas has resulted in the growth of online orders.

For instance, HRM Asia reported that by 2036, the proportion of India’s working-age population is expected to surge to 65%. Thus, the young working population with a high disposable income and readily accessible internet facilities are driving the growth of the online food delivery services market.

The global online food delivery services market size is expected to grow from $115.07 billion in 2020 to $126.91 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The global online food delivery market is expected to reach $192.16 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11%.

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the online food delivery services market, accounting for 68.6% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the online food delivery services market will be Africa and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 26.9% and 16.5% respectively. These will be followed by Western Europe and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 14.2% and 13.6% respectively.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Online Food Delivery Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Platform-to-Customer, Restaurant-to-Customer), By Channel Type (Websites, Mobile Applications), By Payment Method (Cash On Delivery, Online Payment), COVID-19 Growth And Change covers major online food delivery services companies, online food delivery services market share by company, online food delivery services manufacturers, online food delivery services market size, and online food delivery services market forecasts. The report also covers the global online food delivery services market and its segments.

Government initiatives are also driving the growth in developed and developing countries, currently and in the forecast period. For example, in February 2021, the Indian government has taken a big initiative to help roadside street food vendors. Under the PM SVANIDHI Scheme, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs has tied up with Indian restaurant aggregator and food delivery start-up Zomato to provide roadside vendors an online market. Favorable initiatives will positively impact the online food delivery services market in the forecast period.

The online food delivery services industry is highly concentrated with a few large players dominating the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 65.94% of the total market in 2020. Uber Technologies, Inc. (Uber Eats) was the largest competitor with 16.55% of the market, followed by Meituan Dianping, Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V., Delivery Hero SE, Domino's Pizza, Inc., Grubhub Inc., DoorDash Inc., Deliveroo, Swiggy, and Zomato.

