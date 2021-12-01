2028 Neuromorphic Chip Market Analysis By Application (Image Recognition, Pattern & Signal Recognition)
Stratistics MRC report, Neuromorphic Chip Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis on Opportunities, Application, Key Players, Types, End User and GeographyMARYLAND, GAITHERSBURG, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuromorphic Chip Market Forecasts to 2028 – Global Analysis By Offering (Hardware, Software), Application (Image Recognition, Visual Processing, Pattern Recognition, Signal Recognition, Data Mining) and By Geography
The Global Neuromorphic Chip Market is majorly driven by developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and increasing digitalization. The artificial neural networks segment is growing at a highest CAGR owing to the increasing demand to recognize patterns in big data. North America dominated with a significant market share due to the factors such as increasing investment activities and growing research activities which are associated with artificial intelligence. Asia Pacific market is growing at a highest CAGR owing to the developments in the industrial sector of emerging economies like China and India.
The Global Neuromorphic Chip Market is accounted for $22.50 million in 2020 and is expected to reach $449.47 million by 2028 growing at a CAGR of 45.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as developments in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) and increasing digitalization are driving the growth of the market. However, lack of proper awareness regarding advanced technologies is hampering the growth of the market.
Some of the key players profiled in the Neuromorphic Chip Market include IBM Corporation, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (HPE), Lockheed Martin Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd, Intel Corporation, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc, SynSense AG, BrainChip Holdings Ltd, Nepes Corporation, Vicarious FPC Inc, Gyrfalcon Technology Inc, General Vision, Hrl Laboratories, LLC, GrAI Matter Labs, and SK Hynix Inc.
