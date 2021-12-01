IXFI Announces the Launch of Its New Exchange Platform - a Complete Alternative to Banks

/EIN News/ -- FRIBOURG, Switzerland, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IXFI has just announced the official launching of a new crypto trading platform, on December 1st, the Great Union day of Romania. The web version is currently available worldwide and it will give users access for trading to 500 coins and over 1000 pairs. This product serves as a complete alternative to banks, as it ensures fast and secure transactions, access to crypto loans and card solutions for a pleasant trading experience.



"My vision is to create a safe and friendly ecosystem that would facilitate trading even for the less experienced people. IXFI is about giving people a greater choice, independence and opportunity to participate in the crypto currency and investment movement. Our aim is to encourage people to think big and open their minds regarding exchanges, by creating features that all of us have been longing for," says Cristian Andrei - Founder and CEO of IXFI.

Nowadays, the biggest existing crypto exchanges still remain too complex with both beginners and experienced crypto traders, who often face product issues along with high trading fees, lack of liquidity and adequate customer support. IXFI is here to fix it with a next-generation solution – a state-of-art, highly sophisticated crypto exchange built to ensure a seamless user experience with fast transactions, high liquidity, high-grade security and zero hidden fees.

Built by investors, for investors

IXFI platform is a Centralized Finance crypto exchange, built with the purpose of becoming an all-in-one alternative to banks for users worldwide. The IXFI wallet supports at the moment 500 coins, giving users high flexibility and even an option for automated trading through the accurate reports and data the company provides in real time. Traders can choose between spot trading and crypto swap and this first release allows them to buy crypto with a credit card, in an extremely secure and compliant way, while counting on 24/7 support from the team.

Features Under Development

The platform is in continuous development, announcing a mobile version available for testing in February. The tool is designed to meet the user's needs and the new release will be improved with much-awaited features by investors and traders across the world. IXFI's roadmap is daring and consists of milestones for the next couple of years, some of the new functionalities being already under development.

Playground Environment - when it comes to trading, the company is taking a different approach. Investors understand some traders are afraid of jumping into the pool as they do not want to lose money. Because of that, the platform provides a safe playground environment, where one can practice their trading skills. Through the practice area, users can access virtual currencies for free to use for honing their skills and learning at no risks. The best part is to practice generating experience points and rewards that can be used in the central IXFI exchange. The practice area will be a replica of the main IXFI exchange where you can practice trades and earn rewards for them. Users can invite their peers who have an interest in trading but are afraid to try.

Crypto Loans - Loans are a typical product of any banking or financial institution, but a premiere in crypto exchanges. Through IXFI, users can borrow loans against their current assets. Their assets will act as collateral, and even though they will be held in the loaning period, they can continue accruing interest depending on the borrower's activities. There is a wide range of cryptos on the platform. The best part of it is that you can access the borrowed crypto immediately.

Earn Program - The IXFI earn program gives users the chance to stake their crypto balance and increase their earnings. They will enjoy competitive APY rates on their cryptos and that includes stablecoins. The platform will use the centralized finance model whereby their money gets compound interest. To stake, a user will be required to open an individual interest account or participate in the investment pool.

Card Solutions - IXFI card will be a complete alternative to banks, multi-tiered with point-of-sale enabled. That means that merchants and businesses in different areas can receive payments in crypto. The card will be available to other users depending on their region and local regulations.

No wallet addresses required - One of the main challenges crypto enthusiasts struggle with is the extended characters on their addresses. IXFI has that in mind, which is why it is working on the standardization of the industry. The platform allows the user to send or receive funds in the wallet without having to master their crypto wallet addresses. This will only work if both parties are registered on the platform. Users need the recipient's email or phone number to search them on the network and connect if they want to make a transaction. Moreover, the fast funds feature works not only for crypto but also for fiat currencies.

NFT Barter Exchange Program - The platform is working on a future NFT barter trade option that allows users to trade their NFTs for different NFTs. This is a unique and revolutionary feature of the platform compared to other exchanges.

This platform is in a constant state of improvement and more features are under development, waiting to be implemented in the near future - all to ensure users satisfaction. Additionally, IXFI aims to support beginners to enter the investments world, thus planning to launch IXFI Academy, an educational program that will teach and empower everyone who wants to learn, understand and act like an investor.

About IXFI

IXFI is a crypto trading platform that aims to provide a complete alternative to banks. Initiated by a Romanian, Swiss and Indian team of experienced and dedicated entrepreneurs who want to empower newcomers in the market, this exchange platform will ensure fast transactions, access to crypto loans and card solutions for a pleasant trading experience, fully secured and with no hidden fees. Through IXFI users can stake, trade, get loans, access card solutions, practice their trading skills and participate in NFT barter trade.

