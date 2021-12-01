Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to Host Christmas Tree Lighting at State Capitol
Media Contacts:
Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970
Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967
Media Advisory:
LINCOLN – On Sunday, December 12th, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will host the annual Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting at the State Capitol Building.
In addition to the Christmas tree lighting, the event will include live musical performances, a carol sing, and a Christmas message from the Governor. The event is open to the public.
What: Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting
When: 2:00-3:00PM CT on Sunday, December 12, 2021
Where: Rotunda (2nd Floor), Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St., Lincoln, NE 68508
Who: Governor Ricketts will be joined by:
- First Lady Susanne Shore
- KFOR News Anchor Charlie Brogan
- Local choirs and musicians
Nota Bene: This event is open to the public.
