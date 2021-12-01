Submit Release
News Search

There were 585 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 184,798 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to Host Christmas Tree Lighting at State Capitol

Media Contacts:  

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

 

 

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to Host Christmas Tree Lighting at State Capitol

 

LINCOLN – On Sunday, December 12th, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will host the annual Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting at the State Capitol Building.

 

In addition to the Christmas tree lighting, the event will include live musical performances, a carol sing, and a Christmas message from the Governor.  The event is open to the public.

 

What: Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting

 

When: 2:00-3:00PM CT on Sunday, December 12, 2021

 

Where: Rotunda (2nd Floor), Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St., Lincoln, NE 68508

 

Who: Governor Ricketts will be joined by:

  • First Lady Susanne Shore
  • KFOR News Anchor Charlie Brogan
  • Local choirs and musicians

 

Nota Bene: This event is open to the public.

 

###

You just read:

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to Host Christmas Tree Lighting at State Capitol

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.