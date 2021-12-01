Media Contacts:

Taylor Gage, 402-471-1970

Justin Pinkerman, 402-471-1967

Media Advisory:

Gov. Ricketts, First Lady Shore to Host Christmas Tree Lighting at State Capitol

LINCOLN – On Sunday, December 12th, Governor Pete Ricketts and First Lady Susanne Shore will host the annual Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting at the State Capitol Building.

In addition to the Christmas tree lighting, the event will include live musical performances, a carol sing, and a Christmas message from the Governor. The event is open to the public.

What: Nebraska State Christmas Tree Lighting

When: 2:00-3:00PM CT on Sunday, December 12, 2021

Where: Rotunda (2nd Floor), Nebraska State Capitol, 1445 K St., Lincoln, NE 68508

Who: Governor Ricketts will be joined by:

First Lady Susanne Shore

KFOR News Anchor Charlie Brogan

Local choirs and musicians

Nota Bene: This event is open to the public.

