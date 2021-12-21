International Baccalaureate (IBDP): Worldwide, Non-Profit Education Program for a Globalizing World
EINPresswire.com/ -- Nowadays, we often see the concept of a globalizing world. But what is it exactly and what does it mean for future generations? Generally speaking, globalization means increased international integration, encompassing the economy, culture, politics, social life and information technology. Some people think that this may have a negative impact on education, others think that this is an opportunity to abandon the traditional approach to the education system and look for more innovative alternatives. So, the question is - how can it help to improve education?
“Erudito”, English International School in Vilnius, notices significant changes in the education system due to globalization. They have developed an improved program called “Erudito” International Baccalaureate adapted to today’s required skills and values.
Q: What is so special about this program? How is it different from a regular curriculum?
A: The International Baccalaureate Diploma Curriculum is a demanding and well-balanced academic program. It targets students' intellectual, social, emotional, and physical well-being.
Q: Has the assessment system remained the same as in traditional schools?
A: Individual educational goals are addressed with parents at the start of the school year, twice a year, and at the conclusion of each semester evaluation profiles are prepared. During a meeting with the parents, we talked about it. It is also important to mention, that The IB Diploma Program assigns marks on a scale of 1 to 7. Students, parents, and professors are familiar with this grading system, which is generally accepted by colleges throughout the world.
Q: Does this program provide an international qualification?
A: Yes, The International Baccalaureate® (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) is acknowledged and accepted by the world's top institutions, and data shows that DP students are much more likely than non-IB students to pursue further education.
Q: How has the curriculum changed?
A: The Diploma Programme (DP) curriculum is made up of six subject groups and the DP core. The six subject groups are students in language and literature, language acquisition, individuals and societies, sciences, mathematics and electives. Students focus on the nature of knowledge, conduct independent research, and complete a project that frequently includes community service as part of the Diploma Programme (DP) core. Furthermore, theory of knowledge (TOK) classes encourage you to make connections between subjects. This type of curriculum makes perfect preparation for university.
For more information about “Erudito” school and International Baccalaureate (IBDP) program, visit “Erudito” website.
UAB Market Rats
“Erudito”, English International School in Vilnius, notices significant changes in the education system due to globalization. They have developed an improved program called “Erudito” International Baccalaureate adapted to today’s required skills and values.
Q: What is so special about this program? How is it different from a regular curriculum?
A: The International Baccalaureate Diploma Curriculum is a demanding and well-balanced academic program. It targets students' intellectual, social, emotional, and physical well-being.
Q: Has the assessment system remained the same as in traditional schools?
A: Individual educational goals are addressed with parents at the start of the school year, twice a year, and at the conclusion of each semester evaluation profiles are prepared. During a meeting with the parents, we talked about it. It is also important to mention, that The IB Diploma Program assigns marks on a scale of 1 to 7. Students, parents, and professors are familiar with this grading system, which is generally accepted by colleges throughout the world.
Q: Does this program provide an international qualification?
A: Yes, The International Baccalaureate® (IB) Diploma Programme (DP) is acknowledged and accepted by the world's top institutions, and data shows that DP students are much more likely than non-IB students to pursue further education.
Q: How has the curriculum changed?
A: The Diploma Programme (DP) curriculum is made up of six subject groups and the DP core. The six subject groups are students in language and literature, language acquisition, individuals and societies, sciences, mathematics and electives. Students focus on the nature of knowledge, conduct independent research, and complete a project that frequently includes community service as part of the Diploma Programme (DP) core. Furthermore, theory of knowledge (TOK) classes encourage you to make connections between subjects. This type of curriculum makes perfect preparation for university.
For more information about “Erudito” school and International Baccalaureate (IBDP) program, visit “Erudito” website.
UAB Market Rats
UAB Market Rats
email us here