Captive Hydrogen Generation Systems Are Gaining Popularity Owing to Energy Efficiency ,Says Fact.MR
As per estimates published by Fact.MR, sales of medical ventilators surged impressively, at a CAGR of 9% across the 2016-2020 historical period.ROCKVILLE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global hydrogen generation market exhibits an impressive growth trajectory of 7.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2019 - 2029). The declining cost of solar photovoltaics coupled with ascending sales of hydrogen fuel cell automobiles positively impact the hydrogen generation market. Production of low-carbon hydrogen at scale using fossil fuel furthers the adoption of hydrogen generation products in end-use industries.
The numerical coefficient of plant utilization rate value is mapped with actual production capacity, and thereby apparent Hydrogen Generation production is calculated. Similarly, apparent production of each company in one country is derived, and country level data is aggregated to deduce regional production volumes. Simultaneously, trade volume i.e. export and import of target chemical, material and additives is tracked.
The Demand analysis of Hydrogen Generation Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Hydrogen Generation Market across the globe.
Global Hydrogen Generation Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments
The global hydrogen generation market is segmented on the basis of technology, system, application and region.
Technology
• Coal Gasification
• Steam Methane Reforming
• Others
System
• Merchant
• Captive
Application
• Methanol Production
• Ammonia Production
• Petroleum Refining
Region
• North America
• Latin America
• Europe
• East Asia
• South Asia & Oceania
• Middle East & Africa
This taxonomy and the detailed TOC prepared are confidential and intended exclusively for the individual or entity with whom it is being shared. Reading, disseminating, distributing, or copying this to any party other than the addressee(s) is unauthorized and prohibited.
Recovering from COVID-19 Losses
The COVID-19 Pandemic has had a detrimental effect on oil & gas energy production of the world. Shale gas exploration projects have been put on hold. Existing oil & gas energy reserves are being deployed to sustain the need from essential transportation and logistics of healthcare products such as medical ventilators, and personal protective equipment.
However, normalization post COVID-19 will witness a surge in demand for onsite-hydrogen production systems as companies look to reduce dependency on merchant transportation. Market players can extract valuable lessons and future trends of the market by gauging the reaction of trade lockdown amid COVID-19.
Key Takeaway of Hydrogen Generation Market Study
• Steam methane reform will grow more than two-fold during the projection period. The technology segment accounts for a majority share of over 68% of the total market value. The crucial role of steam reforming in large-scale supply of fuel for hydrogen fuel cells acts as a major factor for growth in this segment.
• On the back of thermal efficiency and negligible carbon emission, coal gasification technologies for hydrogen generation account for the second largest market value share of over 30%. The segment offers attractive revenue prospects with a stellar 8% CAGR through 2029.
• Surging demand for biodiesel, organic synthesis that employs methanol as a fuel, solvent, and antifreeze element, will make this application segment account for more than 40% of the total market value. The segment shows a strong growth trajectory.
• Application of hydrogen generation in petroleum refining offers the most remunerative growth opportunities with a stupendous 9% CAGR during the projection period. Increasing emphasis on clean energy and desulphurization of fuel drive growth in this segment.
Find More Valuable Insights on Hydrogen Generation Market
Fact.MR, in its new offering, provides an in-depth analysis of the global hydrogen generation market, displaying data on historical demand (2014-2018) and forecast data for the period, 2019-2029. The study provides readers with essential insights on the hydrogen generation market on the basis of application (methanol production, ammonia production, and petroleum refining), technology (coal gasification, steam methane reforming, and others), system (merchant, and captive), across 6 key regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).
Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Chemical & Materials Landscape
