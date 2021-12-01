Contact Lenses Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Revenue Share Analysis, and Forecast To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Contact Lenses Market Trend – High demand for contact lenses from Asia Pacific

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The contact lenses market size is expected to reach USD 11.91 Billion in 2028 and register a steady CAGR over the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increase in refractive disorders among varying age groups, growing geriatric population, changing lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increase in problems associated with diabetes are major factors boosting revenue growth of the global contact lenses market. Contact lenses offer more comfort and convenience, and increasing consumer affordability due to rising disposable income along with easy availability of a wide range of products, are factors that are expected to continue to support global market growth going ahead.

Sportspersons with vision-related issues in current times prefer using contact lenses during sports activities due to better convenience and safety as compared to eyeglasses or externally worn eyewear. A sizable ratio of younger individuals experience sight difficulties such as nearsightedness and farsightedness or astigmatism, which can be prevented by using prescribed corrective lenses.

Report Objective:

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Contact Lenses market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as Johnson & Johnson, Bausch + Lomb, Alcon, Carl Zeiss Meditec AG, HOYA Corporation, The Cooper Companies, Seed Co., Ltd., EssilorLuxottica (France), BenQ Materials Corporation, and Menicon Co., Ltd.

Some Key Findings in the Report:

In January 2020, Bausch + Lomb expanded its parameters for toric contact lenses. This expansion helped Bausch + Lomb provide the necessary tools for eye care professionals to address unique vision needs of their patients.

Corrective lenses segment accounted for major revenue share in the global market in 2020. This can be attributed to major prevalence of eye disorders and rapidly increasing global geriatric population and rising prevalence of a rage of vision- and sight-related issues.

North America accounted for 32.1% share in the global contact lenses market in 2020. Robust presence of key market player and rising research on ophthalmology is a key factor driving growth of the market in this region.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global contact lenses market based on usage, design, material, application, marketing channel, and region:

Usage Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Daily Wear

Disposable

Reusable

Extended Wear

Traditional lenses

Design Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Monovision

Spherical

Toric

Multifocal

Material Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hybrid

Silicone Hydrogel

Rigid Gas Permeable

PMMA

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Therapeutic

Lifestyle-Oriented

Prosthetic

Cosmetic

Corrective

Marketing Channel Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Online

Offline

Retail Stores

Brand Showrooms

Key point summary of the report:

The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.

It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.

The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.

It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.

The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.

The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Sweden

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Israel

Rest of MEA

