Ocean Craft Marine Taps Sales and Marketing Powerhouse Jo Stapleton to Head Sales and Marketing for the Americas

Hire Signals Growth for the Professional and Recreational Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat Builder

/EIN News/ -- ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, at the International Workboat Show, Ocean Craft Marine, the manufacturer of a world-class line of purpose-built professional and recreational Rigid Hull Inflatable Boats (RHIBs), announces it has tapped sales and marketing powerhouse Jo Stapleton as Director of Sales and Marketing for the Americas Region.



Ocean Craft Marine CEO Roy Nouhra said, “We are thrilled that Jo has joined the Ocean Craft Marine family to take on the challenge of marketing the Ocean Craft Marine brand throughout North and South America, as we continue our unprecedented growth in the U.S. Rigid Hull Inflatable Boat market. Jo’s passion for boats and boating in tandem with his successes in various sales and marketing capacities makes him uniquely qualified for this new role. We’re eager for him to put that passion to work for Ocean Craft Marine as we carve out market share in the Americas.”

Stapleton, who’s career highlights include the growth and success of many well-established brands outside the marine industry such as Comcast and Coldwell Banker Real Estate Corporation, will be tasked with establishing the Ocean Craft Marine brand in the U.S., building new dealer relationships and growing its market share in both the professional and recreational segments.

“I’m excited to be part of a team that offers a rich history of global boat building expertise, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer support,” added Stapleton.

About Ocean Craft Marine

Based in Annapolis, Maryland, Ocean Craft Marine helps professional and recreational boaters successfully accomplish their individual boating missions by providing the safest, highest quality, purpose-built rigid-hull inflatable boats in the world. We offer a unique combination of deep, global boat building experience, a dynamic design and production process and a dedication to comprehensive customer service. For additional information on Ocean Craft Marine, visit oceancraftmarine.com.

