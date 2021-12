COVID-19 Testing More Accessible with New Concierge Services for Pierce County, Washington

Pierce County, Washington, now has an additional, and cost-effective, solution to the rapid COVID testing with Devine Testing Solutions.

TACOMA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / --Media Contact: Arden McLaughlinarden@marketingdefinita.com704-941-5564COVID-19 Testing More Accessible with New Concierge Services Devine Testing Solutions offers convenient and fast COVID-19 testsAs COVID-19 variants ramp up just in time for holiday travel and parties, the need for rapid COVID-19 testing rises as well. Pierce County now has an additional, and cost-effective, solution to the rapid COVID testing with Devine Testing Solutions.Devine Testing Solutions, owned and operated by Adriane M. Brown, RN, offers concierge, on-site rapid Antigen, Antibody, and RT-PCR COVID-19 testing.WHY DOES THIS MATTER?When testing is required to attend events, school, or travel, local citizens often scramble to find services that are open and have availability. Plus, with the demand being high, the cost for said tests can be high as well.Brown sought to provide testing without price-gouging while adding the resource of coming to you.“Being able to test a large group of people at their convenience, not mine, was a top priority when I opened this business,” Brown said. “As a military wife and registered nurse, I know how to serve and meet needs where they are. I’m excited to offer these testing services to my neighbors in a way that is unique, safe, and easy.”HOW TO FIND DEVINE TESTING SOLUTIONSWebsite: devinetestingsolutions.comLocation: 748 Market Street, Tacoma, Washington 98402Phone: 253-409-5237Booking: scheduling@devinetestingsolutions.com