Food Enzymes Market Size, Share, Industry Demand, Trends | Global Forecast 2028

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- food enzymes market size is expected to reach USD 3,309.9 Million at a revenue CAGR of 6.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady market revenue growth can be attributed to rising demand for food enzymes from food & beverage industry. Enzymes are used in various applications such as in cheese making, bakery items, production of fruit, starch processing, and beverages and drinks. These ingredients enhance texture, nutritional value, appearance, and generate desirable aroma and flavor. Enzymes are used as an alternative to existing chemical-based technologies and are replacing synthetic chemicals in various processes. Enzymes also help in enabling eco-friendly production processes, through biodegradability and lower energy consumption during production.
Surging demand for food & beverages with high nutritional value and better flavor is driving revenue growth of the global food enzymes market. Food enzymes are crucial in food processing, extending from processing of protein to processing of starch processing, while improving nutritional content in end products. Also, enzymes are necessary to enhance raw material processing for alcohol fermentation and in dairies.
Report Objective:
The report offers a complete analysis of the global Food Enzymes market with details about each market player including company profile, financial standing, global position, revenue contribution, production and manufacturing capacity, business expansion plans, and new product launches. Key players are strategizing various plans such as M&A acquisition, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreement and collaborations. Amano Enzyme Inc., Enzyme Bioscience Pvt. Ltd., DuPont, Royal DSM, Biocatalysts Ltd., Novozymes, Kerry Group, Associated British Foods PLC, Puratos Group, and Chr Hansen Holding A/S.
The report also offers regional level analysis and market estimation for the regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Some Key Highlights From the Report
In June 2019, North American business unit of The Brenntag Food & Nutrition made an announcement about signing a new distribution contract with AB Enzymes, Inc. to distribute its enzymes in Canada and US.
Among the source segments, microorganisms segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Enzymes produced from microorganisms, including bacteria, fungi, and yeast, find extensive use in various food preparations to enhance texture and flavor. These are the favored enzyme sources owing to offering of various benefits, including cost-effectiveness, ease and consistent production. Also, these enzymes are more stable as compared to animal and plant sources.
Among the type segments, protease segment accounted for significantly large revenue share in 2020. Protease helps in several vital body functions, such as aiding food breakdown for energy. These enzymes help in reducing inflammation and ease body pain, including joint pain.
Among the application segments, beverages segment revenue is expected to register faster CAGR over forecast period. Rising demand for beverages such as juices due to increasing health consciousness among consumers is driving demand. Juice extraction using enzymes aids in higher yield. Also, addition of enzymes promotes release of several phenolic and nutritional ingredients in juice.
Emergen Research has segmented the global food enzymes market on the basis of source, product type, application, and region:
Source Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Microorganisms
Animals
Plants
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Carbohydrase
Amylase
Cellulase
Lactase
Others
Protease
Lipase
Polymerases
Nucleases
Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
Food
Bakery & Confectionery Products
Meat Products
Dairy Products
Nutraceuticals
Others
Beverages
Brewing Products
Juices
Fortified Beverages
Others
Key point summary of the report:
The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market size, share, and growth rate in the forecast duration.
It provides details about current scenario, historical data, giving an accurate market forecast for the coming years.
The study categorizes the market on the basis of product types, applications, end users, market value and volume, business verticals, and 5 major regions.
It also offers regional market analysis and forecast for prominent geographies in the sector viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand analysis has also been undertaken in the research report.
The study offers a comprehensive understanding of the demand and supply dynamics, including production and consumption rates, and mapping of the overall market.
The report employs different analytical tools including, SWOT analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, and pricing analysis, to give precise market information.
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018–2028)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Israel
Rest of MEA
