Global Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC) Market to Touch a Revenue of USD 1797.8 Million by 2030; Numerous Properties of PDLC Films and its Wide Application in End-Use Industries to Drive Market Growth

/EIN News/ -- New York, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Bank, in one of its statistics, stated that the global population touched 7.753 Billion by the end of 2020, up from 6.922 Billion in 2010. Further, according to the statistics by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the urban population around the world grew from 3901 Million in the year 2014 to 4300 Million in the year 2019. This is further projected to grow up to 6656 Million by the end of 2050. The statistics also stated that in the developing economies, the urban population is projected to grow to 5458 Million by the end of 2050, while in transition economies, and developed economies, the urban population is projected to reach 234 Million and 965 Million respectively.

Research Nester has recently released a report titled “ Global Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC) Market ”, which is studied for the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2030. The report includes a brief analysis of the key market players and their strategies that are being adopted by them to remain ahead in the competition. Moreover, the report also utilizes different statistical tools to analyze different market parameters so as to help business owners take key decisions regarding their businesses.

The growing urban population across the globe is driving the need for residential and commercial complexes in urban areas. As a result, the building and construction industry, in recent years, has witnessed a surge in growth in the investments for the construction of new buildings. In addition to this, the number of buildings being built has also grown significantly. For instance, according to the statistics by the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban scheme of the Government of India (GoI), as of 23rd August 2021, the construction of around 5 Million houses were completed and delivered to the Indian residents. Moreover, the committed investments by the GoI during the same period were recorded to around USD 24575.5 Million. Polymer dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC) films are used widely in glass windows as these films can restrict the amount of light passing through the glass sheet. With the increasing number of buildings being built, the demand for these films is expected to increase, and in turn drive the growth of the market. The global polymer dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC) market registered a revenue of USD 572.0 Million in the year 2020 and is further estimated to garner a revenue of USD 1797.8 Million by the end of 2030, by growing with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

The market is also expected to grow on account of the growing technology spending in smart cities, which is expected to touch close to USD 190 Billion by the end of 2024. Moreover, the increasing use of these films in solar panels along with the growing adoption of solar panels worldwide are also expected to create numerous opportunities for market growth. According to the statistics by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the total installed capacity of solar photovoltaic around the world grew from 40287 MW in the year 2010 to 707494 MW by the end of 2020, while the total installed capacity of solar thermal grew from 1266 MW to 6475 MW during the same period.

Further, the increasing investments in research and development of advanced materials is also expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. According to the statistics by the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), the gross domestic spending on R&D as a share of GDP in OECD nations grew from 2.252% in the year 2010 to 2.475% in the year 2019.

The global polymer dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC) market is segmented by region into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa region. Out of the market in these regions, the market in North America held the highest market share during the forecast period and is further projected to attain the largest market revenue of USD 747.1 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 225.9 Million in 2020. The market in the region is also anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period. The market in the region is segmented by countries into the United States and Canada. Out of these, the market in the United States is projected to garner the highest market share during the forecast period and further attain a market revenue of USD 217 Million by the end of 2021. Alternatively, the market in Canada is anticipated to grow with the highest CAGR of 14.4% during the forecast period.

Further, the polymer dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC) market in Europe is projected to hold the second-leading market share throughout the forecast period and further attain the largest market revenue of USD 510.8 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 177.3 Million in 2020. Amongst the countries in the region, the market in Germany is projected to hold the highest market share and also grow with the highest CAGR of 12.2% during the forecast period. The market in Germany attained revenue of USD 38.4 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to attain USD 117.6 Million by the end of 2030.

The study further incorporates Y-O-Y growth, demand & supply and forecast future opportunity in North America (United States, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of LATAM), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, BENELUX [Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg], NORDIC [Norway, Denmark, Sweden, Finland], Poland, Russia, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC [Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman], North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).

The global polymer dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC) market is segmented by product type into laminated PDLC, self-adhesive PDLC, and others. Out of these, the laminated PDLC segment is projected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 1160.7 Million by the end of 2030, and also grow with the highest CAGR of 12.7% during the forecast period. In North America, the segment garnered the largest market revenue of USD 145.7 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period and touch revenue of USD 489.4 Million by the end of 2030. Further, in the United States, the segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.1% during the forecast period.

On the other hand, in Europe, the laminated PDLC segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period and further touch revenue of USD 328.3 Million by the end of 2030. Besides this, in Germany, the segment is anticipated to garner the largest revenue of USD 74.7 Million by the end of 2030, while in the United Kingdom, the segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period. The segment in the country registered the largest market revenue of USD 16.8 Million in the year 2020 and is further projected to attain a market revenue of USD 50.1 Million by the end of 2030.

The global polymer dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC) market is also segmented by technology into scattering PDLC, nano PDLC, and others. Amongst these segments, the scattering PDLC segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 1027.4 Million by the end of 2030, up from a revenue of USD 330.4 Million in 2020. In North America, the nano PDLC segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 13.4% during the forecast period, while the scattering segment is expected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 424.3 Million by the end of 2030. Meanwhile, in the United States, the scattering segment garnered the largest market revenue of USD 113.4 Million in the year 2020. On the other hand, in the Asia Pacific, the scattering PDLC segment is projected to garner the largest revenue of USD 230 Million by the end of 2030 by growing with a CAGR of 14.2% during the forecast period. In India, the nano PDLC segment is projected to grow with the highest CAGR of 16.2% during the forecast period, while in China, the scattering PDLC segment is projected to garner the largest market revenue of USD 108.1 Million by the end of 2030, up from USD 28.6 Million in 2020.

The global polymer dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC) market is also segmented on the basis of application, and by end-user.

Global Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC) Market, Segmentation by Application

Architecture

Automotive

Electronics

Others

Global Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystals (PDLC) Market, Segmentation by End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Residential

Some of the prominent industry leaders in the global polymer dispersed liquid crystals (PDLC) market that are included in our report are DMDisplay CO., LTD., Polytronix, Inc., EB Glass, Rayno, Gauzy Ltd, IRISFILM Corp., Magic Film, Unite Glass, Zhiyuan Building Materials Co., Limited, InnoGlass Technology (Qingdao) Co., Ltd., and others.

