Full Body Scanner Market to hit US$ 653.0 million by, Globally, by 2028 at 8.8% CAGR: The Insight Partners
Growing Contractual Alliances for Deploying Body Scanners to Provide Growth Opportunities for Full Body Scanner MarketNEW YORK, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest research report titled "Full Body Scanner Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis," published by The Insight Partners, the market is expected to grow from US$ 362.0 million in 2021 to reach US$ 653.0 million by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028.
Strategic Insights
Report Coverage: Details
Market Size Value in: US$ 362.0 million in 2021
Market Size Value by: US$ 653.0 million by 2028
Growth rate: CAGR of 8.8% from 2021 to 2028
Forecast Period: 2021-2028
Base Year: 2021
No. of Pages: 169
No. Tables: 110
No. of Charts & Figures: 85
Historical data available: Yes
Segments covered: Component, Technology, Application, and Detection
Regional scope: North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA
Country scope: US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina
Report coverage: Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends
Harmful Radiations from X-Ray-Based Scanners to Drive Market
The adoption of x-ray-based scanners has grown exponentially and is further anticipated to grow at a rapid pace. However, in the future, it is projected that millimeter-wave technology will be adopted for scanning purposes. Below mentioned are some of the aspects that might create an obstacle in adopting x-ray-based body scanners.
These scanners do not offer 3D information and lag in providing high-quality images. These scanners do not interact very firmly with lighter elements.
The x-ray-based canners are not entirely safe. They have higher levels of radiation which mutates cells that lead to cause ionization. With rising health concerns, governments are trying to commercialize millimeter-wave technology over x-ray, as this emits less radiation.
Therefore, as x-ray radiations are harmful to the human body, its penetration would experience a downward trend in its adoption. This will negatively impact the growth of x-ray based scanners during the forthcoming period.
The United States, Canada, and Mexico are among the key countries in the North America region. North America holds a significant share in the global full body scanner market owing to the higher level of awareness among the end users. End users in this region are well aware about the importance of full body scanners at airports, ports, communication centers, space research organizations, military bases etc. Considering quick acceptance and adoption of innovative technologies, increasing government regulations, and growing concern regarding safety and security, demand for full body scanners is anticipated grow considerably in coming years across the North America region.
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Full Body Scanner Market
The COVID-19 outbreak has significantly affected the world and is continuing to shatter several countries. Until the outbreak of COVID-19, the aviation and tourism industry was witnessing notable growth. However, the outbreak of the virus has led to a notable decline in the adoption of full body scanner systems. Due to containment measures such as lockdowns, business shutdown, and travel restrictions, full body scanners' production and supply chain were affected negatively.
United States Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense Information Assurance Certification and Accreditation Process (DIACAP) of the United States are some of the organizations that ensure reliability standards and security across the critical infrastructure of the country. In 2019, Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said that an airport full-body scanner should add a filter that protects passengers’ privacy.
Adoption of Millimeter-Wave and Terahertz Technology-Based Scanners
With continuous technological developments taking place across the globe, body scanner manufacturers are looking forward to using advanced technologies to make scanning safer. The inclination toward using safer technology is encouraging the adoption of millimeter-wave over x-rays. Airports Authorities of Malaysia have announced updating their airports by working on developments, including millimeter-wave body scanners and mobile apps, which would assist the passengers in planning their airport journey with less travel stress.
Full Body Scanner Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments
Mistral Solutions Pvt. Ltd.; Leidos; ADANI; Nuctech Company Limited; Smiths Detection Group Ltd. (Smiths Group plc); Rapiscan Systems, Inc.; Aventura Technologies, Inc.; 3F Advanced System; Rohde & Schwarz; and Westminster Group Plc are among the key players in the global Full Body Scanner market. The leading companies focus on the expansion and diversification of their market presence, and acquisition of new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.
In June 2021, a UV disinfection system was embedded in ADANI's latest full-body X-ray scanner - CLEARPASS. Ultraviolet Germicidal Irradiation light can be utilized for deactivating the DNA of bacteria and RNA of viruses.
In May 2021, Heathrow Airport chose Rohde & Schwarz to supply R&S QPS201 Quick Personnel Security (QPS) scanners, which will reduce passenger wait times and improve security checks.
