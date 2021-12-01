Genital Herpes Treatment Market Portrays High-End Demand across Major Geographies During 2021 to 2030
The report provides a detailed market analysis depending on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, “Genital Herpes Treatment Market by Drug Type (Acyclovir, Valacyclovir, and Famciclovir), Route of Administration (Oral, Topical, and Injectable), Indication (HSV-1 and HSV-2), and Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacy, and Drug Stores): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030” The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
Genital herpes is an infectious disease which is caused due to Herpes Simplex Virus of the genitals. Most of the people who suffer from this infection either have no symptoms or mild symptoms. Common symptoms include small blisters that break open and form ulcers at particular area. Moreover, flu like symptoms such as fever, aching, and swollen lymph nodes can be observed. Drugs such as Acyclovir and Famciclovir are used treatment of genital herpes. These medications help to prevent herpes sores & blisters. Moreover, these drugs can be used in the treatment of outbreak of genital herpes and to reduce future complications.
Covid-19 Scenario:
1) The Covid-19 pandemic and followed by lockdown has affected several manufacturing industries.
2) The prolonged lockdown resulted in a disrupted supply chain and increased the prices of raw materials.
3) However, as the world has been recovering from the pandemic, the market is estimated to get back on track.
COVID-19 is an infectious disease that originated in Hubei province of the Wuhan city in China in late December. The highly contagious disease, caused by a virus, severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), is transmitted from human to human. Since the outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 213 countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency on March 11, 2020.
Top Impacting Factors
1) Rise in prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases, rise in usage of herpes treatment, increase in awareness regarding sexually transmitted diseases, increase in usage of targeted herpes treatment procedures, surge in hospital acquired infections, and increase in demand for effective therapeutic treatment are the key factors that drive the growth of the market.
2) However, lack of diagnostic tests and social stigma associated with treatment hinder the growth of the market.
3) Contrarily, government support for regulatory approvals and awareness campaigns regarding sexual transmitted diseases are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the market.
The Major Key Players Are:
Novartis AG, GlaxoSmithKline, Genocea Biosciences, AiCuris, Vical, Maruho, Teva Pharmaceuticals Inc., Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc.,, Apotheca Inc., Sandoz Inc., Hospira Inc., Novopharm Ltd., Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
Key Benefits For Stakeholders:
• The study provides an in-depth analysis of the Genital Herpes Treatment Market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.
• It offers Genital Herpes Treatment Market analysis from 2020 to 2030, which is expected to enable the stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing opportunities in the market.
• A comprehensive analysis of four regions is provided to determine the prevailing opportunities.
• The profiles and growth strategies of the key players are thoroughly analyzed to understand the competitive outlook of the global Genital Herpes Treatment Market growth.
