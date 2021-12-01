Petromin’s retail sales unit goes from strength to strength
- Group attains significant success through the launch of the 10W40 - CI-4 Diesel Synthetic Segment and Electromin Batteries. A brand by PetrominJEDDAH, SAUDI ARABIA, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Petromin’s Retail Sales unit is going from strength to strength, after it was established in 2001. The vertical caters to the unorganized sector of retail outlets like puncture shops, mechanics to name a few.
The Petromin Group has scored some significant wins through the launch of 10W40 in Synthetic Segment designed for the new generation, high performance, and low emission engines used in severe on-highway applications. In addition to this, is the introduction of the Electromin Batteries.
Commenting on this positive development was Petromin Retail Sales Unit Director (Mr. Ziah uv Rehman). said: “We have a network of 8 branches across Saudi Arabia, with more than 140 retail staff, which markets and distributes lubricants to more than 8,000 quick lube retail outlets. We have seen significant growth in the retail sales division due to staff proactivity and their ability to adopt progressive ways in dealing with customers and keeping in mind their individual preferences and launching new products to suit the end user requirements. Our propositions have been positively rated by customers. They offer obvious value, regardless of their price points. This is a major achievement for the Petromin Group and the vertical.”
The success of the lubricants’ vertical can be attributed to a broader trend for high quality synthetic lubricants and an increasing population, leading to higher consumption of oil. With the advent of women now driving in the Kingdom, it is being anticipated that the incremental demand of passenger cars would further result in higher sales in the Passenger Car Motor Oil (PCMO) segment.
With strong regulations and the recent market consolidation initiatives introduced by the Chambers of Commerce and Industry, it is being anticipated that business best practices, coupled with Petromin’s focus on advanced infrastructure, will provide a key advantage towards sustaining their achievements and fueling further growth.
The prime objective of this unit is to drive sales and enhance product display, study the demographics around the target customer and their possible emotional connection to the product.
