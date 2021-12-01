Personal Mobility Devices Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Trends, Demand And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global personal mobility devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group “Personal Mobility Devices Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026“, The global personal mobility devices market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026.

A personal mobility device (PMD) refers to assistive equipment that facilitates transportation amongst individuals with mobility issues due to disabilities or age. Some of the commonly used instruments include motorized wheelchairs, canes, walkers, crutches, and electric scooters. PMD can be used both indoors and outdoors. The indoor devices conserve energy as they are smaller in size. On the other hand, outdoor models deliver more speed, power, and can operate for longer durations.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Market Trends:

The multiple incidents of road accidents and injuries that lead to neurological conditions and physical disabilities are majorly driving the global PMD market growth. Additionally, the rising geriatric population that is more susceptible to developing various medical ailments, such as Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, arthritis, and osteoporosis, is further contributing to the market growth. Moreover, manufacturers are introducing advanced product variants that are integrated with laser-enabled rollators, light frames, pressure brakes, oxygen tank holders, and extended weight-bearing capacity, which is positively influencing the market growth.

Breakup by Product:

Walking Aids

Wheelchairs

Scooters

Others

Breakup by End Use:

Hospitals and Clinics

Homecare

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape with Key Player:

Arjo

Carex Health Brands Inc. (Compass Health Brands Corp.)

Drive Medical Inc

GF Health Products Inc.

Invacare Corporation

Kaye Products Inc.

Medline Industries Inc.

Performance Health Supply Inc. (Patterson Medical)

Pride Mobility Products Corp.

Rollz International

Stryker Corporation

Sunrise Medical (US) LLC.

