Ceramic Tiles Market Size, Share, Growth Rate Industry Analysis Report By 2028

Ceramic Tiles Market Size – USD 63.99 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 6.93%, Market Trends – Rapid Industrialization

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Ceramic Tiles Market is expected to reach USD 108.59 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The ceramic tiles are typically used owing to their ability to resist stains, allergens, or bacteria, among others. Because of their anti-skid, lightweight, and anti-bacterial properties, these tiles are ideal for use in hotels, hospitals, laboratories, and pharmaceutical manufacturing facilities where hygiene is of utmost importance. Also, the aesthetic appearance and availability of diverse product variants of ceramic tiles make them a suitable substitute to hardwood and other products such as marble, and concrete, among others.

There has been an introduction of various high-quality products owing to technological advancements in the industry. At present, several players in the market are making use of inkjet printing technology to cater to consumer demands for aesthetic tiles. The advent of new techniques, like the pressing and firing of tiles, incorporation of spray drying of clays, and specialized equipment for selection, manipulation, and control, have empowered manufacturers to manufacture and supply ceramic tiles in various shapes, sizes, and textures.

Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and increasing per capita income, particularly in developing countries, including India, China, Brazil, and Russia, have resulted in increased construction activities in residential, commercial and industrial sectors, thus, accelerating the demand for high-quality flooring products such as ceramic tiles.

Leading companies operating in the market and profiled in the report include:

Atlas Concorde, Mohawk Industries, Crossville Inc., RAK Ceramics, Saloni Ceramica, Florida Tile, NITCO Tiles, Kajaria Ceramics, China Ceramics Co. Ltd., and Johnson Tiles, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

By product type, glazed ceramic tiles are forecasted to grow at the fastest rate of 7.3% in the forecast period. Glazed ceramic tiles provide an additional protective layer that offers them better resistance from stain, water absorption, and frost resistance. These ceramic tiles do not draw dust or dust mites and are resistant to harsh chemicals, which gives them better longevity.

By construction type, the new construction types contributed to a larger market share in 2018 and are likely to grow at a significant rate in the forecast period attributed to the high growth of new construction activities especially in the developing countries in the Asia Pacific region.

By application, flooring tiles held the largest market share with a revenue generation of USD 28.01 Billion in 2018 and is projected to witness a growth rate of 6.6% in the period 2019-2026.

By end-user, the non-residential segment held a market share of around 55.0% in 2018 and is likely to have a growth rate of 6.7% in the forecast period.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2018 and is expected to grow at a rate of 7.2% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the Asia Pacific region is because of the occurrence of a high volume of construction activities along with strong growth in the economy and a vast population.

The market in Europe is forecasted to experience a growth rate of 6.3% during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics:

The materials and chemicals industry is rapidly gaining traction over the forecast period and is expected to expand significantly in the coming years. Technological advancements and rising innovation are key factors boosting global market growth. The global Ceramic Tiles market is projected to register robust revenue CAGR during the forecast period between 2021 and 2026. Increasing awareness about green energy and eco-friendly biodegradable products, environmental impact due to carbon emissions are few key factors supporting market growth. High demand for various chemicals and raw materials in various industrial sectors such as food and technology, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, manufacturing, paint and coating, paper, plastic among others. In addition, increasing research and development activities, growing demand for products like perfumes, soaps and detergents for daily usage along with rising disposable income across the globe are further boosting market growth.

The report offers in depth insight about prominent players in the market, their market position, global and financial standing, license agreement, brand promotions and product portfolio. The global Ceramic Tiles market is highly competitive and consist of various key players at global and regional levels. These players are adopting various strategies like joint ventures, collaborations, partnerships, and new product launches to strengthen their market position.

Ceramic Tiles Market Segmentation:

Type Outlook:

Glazed

Porcelain

Scratch-Free

Vitrified

Others

Application Outlook:

Roofing Tiles

Flooring Tiles

Wall Tiles

Partition Tiles

Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

