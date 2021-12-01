Urgent Care Apps Market Report 2021-26: Size, Share, Demand, Growth Rate And Forecast

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, The global urgent care apps market is currently experiencing robust growth.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATE, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group "Urgent Care Apps Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", The global urgent care apps market is currently experiencing robust growth. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to continue its robust growth during the next five years.

Urgent care apps provide medical services and healthcare information on patients' smartphones. They also allow remote data access for directions, travel time, booking appointments, medicine reminders, and insurance options. Moreover, these apps make it easier to track patients' health, minimize waiting times in the emergency ward and offer an improved healthcare experience.

Market Trends:

The increasing internet connectivity, along with the escalating dependency on smartphones, are positively influencing the demand for urgent care apps. Moreover, the rising prevalence of numerous lifestyle disorders, such as obesity, diabetes, cardiovascular disorders, etc., is also augmenting the need for urgent care apps to provide immediate help during emergencies. Besides this, the escalating adoption of point-of-care delivery models by various modern healthcare facilities is further driving the market growth. The increasing shift from traditional treatment alternatives to digital methods for personalized care is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, several government bodies are focusing on providing maximized access to the healthcare systems and create awareness towards the availability of numerous emergency facilities, including urgent care apps.

Global Urgent Care Apps Market Coverage and Segmentation 2021-2026:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Alayacare

Allm Inc.

CommuniCare Technology Inc.

Hospify Ltd.

Imprivata Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Health & Wellness Solutions Inc. (Johnson & Johnson)

Medisafe

PatientSafe Solutions Inc.

Siilo B.V.

TigerConnect Inc.

Twiage Solutions Inc.

Vocera Communications Inc.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of Product Type, End-User and Region.

Breakup by App Type:

Pre-Hospital Emergency Care and Triaging Apps

In-Hospital Communication and Collaboration Apps

Post-Hospital Apps

Medication Management Apps

Rehabilitation Apps

Care Provider Communication and Collaboration Apps

Breakup by Clinical Area Type:

Trauma

Stroke

Cardiac Conditions

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

