Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate (FMES) Market Size Analysis, Industry Outlook, & Region Forecast, 2027 | Reports And Data

Rising consumer awareness towards cleanliness, hygiene, and the growing demand for personal care and detergent products is expected to boost the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 1, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report by Reports and Data, the global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market is forecast to reach USD 2.59 Billion by 2027. According to our report, the compound annual growth rate of this market will be around 18% for 2018-2027.

The main reason for the growth of the Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market is the growing demand for personal care products and hair products like shampoo and conditioner. The other factor is the flourishment of the garment and textile industry, and FMAS is used in the making of detergents, which is further used in the cleaning of clothes. There is a shift in the production of FMAS from European countries to Asia specific countries

Stringent regulations from the government to use bio-based detergent have also made a big impact on the increasing demand for FMES. The Low Toxicity, Economical Price Point, and Biodegradability of Methyl Ester Sulfonate Drive Its Adoption in Detergents and Personal Care Products. The governments are also initiating to use of bio-based detergents, and FMES is an eco-friendly chemical. So using it instead of other alkyl-based components will be better for the environment.

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate has many applications in detergents, and the cosmetic industry and the demand for these products are expected to grow in the upcoming years, thus benefiting the market of FMES.

Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate (FMES) Industry Overview

The global materials & chemicals industry revenue growth can be majorly attributed to increasing demand for essential consumer goods including soaps, detergents, and beauty & personal care products worldwide, rising preference for sustainable and eco-friendly raw materials, and growing use of advanced chemicals and raw materials in industries including agriculture, food & beverage industries, buildings & construction, automotive, packaging, and manufacturing industries. Other major factors driving the growth of this industry are rising pollution levels, increasing environmental awareness, increasing use of technologically advanced chemicals and materials, and rising demand for organic materials.

Top Key participants:

Chemithon Corporation, China Factories Group Company, Fenchem, Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Jinchang Chemical, KPL International, Lion Corporation, Pemex Chemicals, Sun Products Corporation, and Zanyu Technology Group Co. Ltd., among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The growth of the Fatty Methyl Easter Sulfonate market is expected to be geared up due to growth in the urban population, mainly in emerging countries. Growth in the younger population has increased spending on personal care products as more importance is being given to grooming and styling these days.

Linear alkylbenzene sulfonate is widely used as a raw material ingredient in the manufacturing of detergents; however, the price of alkylbenzene sulfonate has been increasing. Methyl ester sulfonate can tackle problems related to alkylbenzene sulfonate as it is renewable, less toxic, bio-degradable, and less expensive.

In regions such as North America and Europe, the demand for methyl ester sulfonates is expected to drop slightly, owing to the shifting trend towards the use of liquid detergents. In spite of this dip, North America and Europe are estimated to be potential markets for methyl ester sulfonates, owing to the surging demand for bio-detergents in these regions, due to the ever-rising environmental concern.

Steady economic growth in developing countries, such as China, India, and ASEAN countries, and rising per capita disposable income and expenditure in these regions are the major factors expected to drive the demand for laundry products and personal care products.

The players in the Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market are going into vital coalitions so as to take into account the developing interest for the market share. For instance, in 2019, Masan Consumer Corporation, the consumer goods arm of Masan Group, announced its offer to acquire a 60 percent stake in NET Detergent JSC (NETCO), which manufactures washing products. The offering implies NET's full valuation is USD 46 million.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have been segmented into the global Fatty Methyl Ester Sulfonate market on the basis of grade, form, end-use, and region:

Grade Outlook

Industrial Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

Form Outlook

Liquid

Powder

Flakes

End-Use Outlook

Personal Care

Soaps

Shampoos

Others

Detergents

Others

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Latin America

